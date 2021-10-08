How to play the Round 6 game without dying in the end; know how

If you are a fan of Round 6 and was fascinated by the chance of one day playing some of the pranks that appear in the series (without the part of losing his life in the process, of course), his problems were over.

A web surfer created a free Potato Chip 1, 2, 3 game. For copyright reasons, the iconic yellow dress doll was replaced by a random character. But the first-person game has a similar setting and environment to the drama.

For those who did not follow the series, the game consists of the following: the leader must have his back turned while the rest of the participants move towards him. Players can only move when the GM is not looking. Whoever gets to the leader first wins. And whoever is caught moving is eliminated.

The game exists in several countries. In Brazil, it is called potato chips. In South Korea, the original name refers to a flower, while in the United States the game is called “Red Light”, Green Light. Italy, on the other hand, called the game “Little Star 1, 2, 3“, and so on.

The game is available for PC and is free. To download, just click here.

Round 6 is a South Korean drama about people in debt who, after receiving a mysterious invitation, participate in a children’s-themed game in search of a huge cash prize. The problem is that only one gets out alive with the prize. The series has become one of the biggest phenomenons on the platform and is among the most watched in over 80 countries.