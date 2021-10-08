How to use the Translate app on iPhone

The Translate app, as its name suggests, is a facilitator in understanding the meaning of words and phrases in different languages. The application allows the translation of 11 languages, which can be downloaded for consultation without an internet connection.
For people who travel, study or are enthusiasts of other languages, the application is very useful for understanding texts and even conversations between people. Its voice feature, enhanced in iOS 15, works like a real-time translator — you no longer need to tap the microphone to converse with another person.
In addition, Apple has expanded Translate to the entire system. Now any selected word or phrase can be translated while you’re using your iPhone, whether it’s in WhatsApp or Safari. This makes the app even more efficient and a probably better option than Google Translate.
Check out the main functions of Translate on iPhone below.
how to translate words
Step 1: open the Translate app. Then select the two languages you want to get a result.
Step 2: tap the microphone to speak or select the text box to type the word or phrase you want to translate. Then tap “Go”.
If you want to know the broader meaning of the word, tap the “Dictionary” button (represented by a book) below the text box.
Tap the “Favorites” button (represented by a star) to bookmark a translation and refer to it later.
how to use to chat
iOS 15 now enables fluid conversation with a speaker of another language via Translate. To do this, follow the steps below:
Step 1: in Translate, tap the “Conversation” tab.
Step 2: just tap the microphone button once to chat with another person and receive translation from the app.
To make conversation easier, you can change the screen orientation with the “Face to Face” feature. Thus, each assumes one side of the iPhone to facilitate interaction between interlocutors. To do this, tap the button on the left side of the microphone and select the “Face to Face” option.
How to translate anywhere on the iPhone
iOS 15 lets you translate text and words anywhere on your iPhone. So you don’t need to multitask or search the app whenever you want to know the meaning of a word in another language.
To do this, just select a text in the system and tap on “Translate”.
How to download languages for offline translation
We don’t always have an internet connection enabled on the iPhone, do we? To work around this issue, if you urgently need to translate something, learn how to download languages on iPhone and use the Translate Offline app.
Step 1: In the Translate app, open one of the language boxes at the top of the screen. Then tap “Manage Languages…”.
Step 2: tap the “Download” button next to the language you wish to have on your device.
