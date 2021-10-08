How to watch series on TV through streaming service | Pop & Art

Streams have grown and have a full catalog of successful movies and series. There are several ways to connect the application of your platforms to your television, from Smart TVs that already have an internet connection and even specific streaming buttons on your remote controls, to other alternatives for conventional televisions. They are:

Smart TV

HDMI cable

Smart controls

Chromecast

Video game

Pay TV packages

Below, we explain how to use each of the tools to access the series and movies on the small screen.

The most practical way to watch streaming series and movies on the small screen is through a Smart TV. Step 1: The first step is to access your television store and download the app for the services you use.

After that, instructions for connecting your TV to the account will appear. Instructions are specific to each stream.

With Globoplay, for example, you need to be connected to your account on a cell phone or computer. Then you need to open the app on your TV and access the “My Account” option, which is in the list of options on the left side.

After that, the app will display a six-digit code and a QR code. You can either scan the code or enter the numbers on Globoplay’s website. Then just click “Activate device” on the TV. See the image below:

2 of 7 How to access Globoplay through television — Photo: Playback/Globoplay How to access Globoplay through television — Photo: Playback/Globoplay

With Disney+, the process is very similar: you have to open the app on the television and click enter. An eight-digit code will appear. Then you need to login to the site on your cell phone or access the site disneyplus.com/start on your computer and type the code on the screen. See example below:

3 of 7 How to Access Disney+ via Smart TV — Photo: Playback/ Disney+ How to Access Disney+ via Smart TV — Photo: Playback/ Disney+

With netflix, you will also need to log into the app from the TV and enter an activation code from the netflix.com/activate website. You can also enter email and password on the TV itself to enter.

Some TVs partner with services and bring some of them pre-installed and even the exclusive streaming button on the remote.

If you don’t have a smart TV, the root way to access the internet through conventional TV is via HDMI cable. Just connect your notebook to the television using this cable and the TV will mirror your notebook screen, as if it were a monitor. Then you continue to work normally on the streaming sites on your computer, but you’ll be able to watch it on television.

Several brands have controls or devices that connect to a conventional TV and add smart TV functionality. The best known are Firestick (from Amazon), Apple TV and Roku (American smart TV company).

4 of 7 Roku Smart Control — Photo: Disclosure Roku Smart Control — Photo: Disclosure

Roku comes with a device and a remote control. In it, streaming services are already available. To access them, you need to turn on your device, connect to the internet and create a Roku account. After creating the account, it will be available. To access the streaming content, you must have a subscription for each one.

Read too: Globoplay announces partnership with Roku

5 of 7 New Apple TV 4K, announced April 20, 2021. — Photo: Disclosure/Apple New Apple TV 4K, announced April 20, 2021. — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

Apple TV also works by connecting a cable to the television’s HDMI port. The device has a remote control for controlling the interface. When it is connected to the same Wi-Fi network, it is possible to display images, play audio and video on the TV.

Officially, Apple TV only allows you to synchronize content playback and screen mirroring of products produced by Apple — iPhone, iPad and Mac. limitation.

6 of 7 Fire TV Stick Lite, accessory that adds Amazon features to TVs — Photo: Amazon/Publishing Fire TV Stick Lite, accessory that adds Amazon functionality to TVs — Photo: Amazon/Publishing

The Fire TV Stick is also a device to be connected to the HDMI input of televisions and competes with Chromecast and Apple TV.

7 of 7 New Chromecast version is rounded and has more antennas to capture Wi-Fi. — Photo: Press Release/Google New version of Chromecast is rounded and has more antennas to capture Wi-Fi. — Photo: Divulgação/Google

Chromecast is a Google device that looks like a flash drive. It has an HDMI cable that must be connected to the TV via this input.

Then you need to use your cell phone to find it, and they both need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Through your cell phone, you choose which apps you want to access and they’ll be mirrored on the TV. As long as the content is mirrored, it is possible to use the mobile freely.

Pay TV services

Some pay TV services incorporate streaming into their channel list. Thus, Globoplay and Netflix, for example, gain a channel number. But to access the content, you still need to have a streaming subscription regardless of the TV subscription. On NET/Claro TV, for example, Globoplay is accessed by 831; to Netflix, at 680.

Each of the operators has different ways of access. Check with your service provider.

Each video game edition has a different way to access streaming: