Huawei’s electric SUV arrives in Brazil on subscription service; see the price

Huawei, known worldwide for its electronic devices, decided to enter the automotive segment and will show up in Brazil this October with the Seres SF5. Introduced by the brand in China in April 2020, the electric SUV will come to the country through Osten Fleet.

The company specializes in the sale and rental of luxury cars such as BMW and Tesla, and has now incorporated the brand new Seres SF5 SUV into its portfolio. At first, however, the novelty will only be available to interested parties through the subscription service. The plan that will be made available will be a 24-month plan, with a monthly allowance of 1,000 kilometers.

In an interview with Quatro Rodas, Liandra Boschiero, an executive at Osten Fleet, revealed that the subscription will cost between R$ 13 thousand and R$ 15 thousand per month. The plans will be extended in the future, with contract options for 12, 36 and up to 48 months, and deductibles of up to 3,000 kilometers per month, but there is no date for this extension to take place.

If the customer is interested in buying the Huawei SUV, he will have to wait a bit and prepare his pocket. When they go on sale, the two models that will be made available in Brazil will have prices close to those charged by Audi on the e-Tron: R$480 thousand for the 2WD High-Performance Sport version and R$580 thousand for the AWD High-Performance Sport.

How is the Huawei SUV?

Image: Disclosure / Beings

The Seres SF5 was designed by Huawei to please the Brazilian consumer, who has been making clear, month after month, his preference for SUVs. It is 4.70 m long and has a wheelbase of 2.875 m. But it is in motorization that the company bets high to gain market share.

The entry version will have two electric motors, rear-wheel drive, 347 hp of power and torque of 53 kgf/m. The top of the line, however, will arrive strong to fight their main rivals. That’s because it will have under the hood four electric motors ready to deliver 693 hp of power to the driver and a maximum torque of 106 kgf/m. The Seres SF5 AWD High-Performance Sport will have all-wheel drive, a top speed of 230 km/h and, according to the brand, will be able to do from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

And autonomy? According to the brand, it will be as impressive as the performance. The powertrain system is similar to that used in the BMW i3, with 32 kWh batteries guaranteeing a range of up to 150 kilometers in “pure” electric mode, but extending this route to between 700 and 1,000 kilometers, depending on the version.

Inside Seres SF5

Image: Disclosure / Beings

Huawei couldn’t fail to take care of the technology of its first electric SUV and asked Seres to take care of the interior of the SF5. The huge 17-inch multimedia screen, which looks more like a tablet, even for its vertical positioning, is a true infotainment center. Through it, the user controls the air conditioning, the sound system and many other functions available in the Huawei software.

The sound system, incidentally, is composed of 11 speakers, which are accompanied by LED lights in the cabin, capable of reproducing 64 different colors. You can even make a party inside the SUV, don’t you think? The instrument panel is digital, 12.3 inches, and gives access to the car’s system information.

The autopilot of the full version of the Huawei Seres SF5 includes adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assistant, the ability to keep the car in lane and turn without hands on the wheel. This is part of the level 2 semi-autonomous driving mode and means that however enthusiastic you may be about the lights and sound, you’ll still need to be aware of the steering commands.

Source: Inside EVs, Four Wheels, Huawei