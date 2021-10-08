Hulu’s Reboot will have Sense8’s Jamie Clayton as Pinhead

Jamie Clayton (Sense8) will bring a new version of the villain Pinhead to life in the reboot of Hellraiser – Reborn from Hell (1987) produced by Spyglass Media in partnership with the Hulu. The production, which will debut on the streaming platform not yet available in Brazil, counts on the participation of the author of the book and the director of the original film, Clive Barker. Already finished, the feature only just announced its official cast.

In addition to Clayton as leader of the Cenobites, people turned demons by his relentless pursuit of the hidden pleasures of the pains of hell, the new hellraiser will have Odessa A’zion (grand army) as the protagonist. complete the cast Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) Goran Visnjic (the boys) Drew Starkey (Outer Banks) Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Aoife Hinds (normal people), Selina Lo (boss level) and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049).

Also acting as producers of the new movie, Marc Toberoff, David S. Goyer and Keith Levine collaborate with Barker. The direction is from David Bruckner (The Dark House) from a script written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (the dark house) developed from a story by Goyer.

Over four films released between 1987 and 1996, the franchise hellraiser got grossing just under $50 million, yet it fueled an avid fan base and achieved cult status. Six other films emerged from the home video market, with the franchise extending to comics and collectibles. The reboot has no release date yet.

At the same time, the HBO works since 2020 with Barker at development of a franchise TV series, focused on the history of the cenobites and perhaps directly connected to the original films. Also with no release date set, it is being written by Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica) and Michael Dougherty (Halloween tale). David Gordon Green (halloween) must direct the initial episodes.