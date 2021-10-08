Husband opens the game and surprises by revealing how his marriage to Andressa Urach is going after fights

Thiago Lopes, husband of Andressa Urach, resorted to social networks in the last Wednesday (06) to clarify how is your relationship with the famous.

The businessman, who in recent days came to separate from the former participant of The farm because of fights, he said that the marriage two is currently unshakable.

“Our marriage has never been as strong as it is”, declared Thiago, who also took the opportunity to thank everyone who cheered for him and Andressa to understand each other.

“Thanks for the thousands of support messages. Although they were not answered, they were read. God bless each one of you”, he said.

Earlier this week, Thiago revealed that he took action with some followers of the model. The boy said he tried to block people who would have encouraged the model to return to her old life.

In Instagram Stories, Thiago shot: “All the people who encouraged Andressa to take the worst path are properly blocked“.

The couple, who broke up, became involved in several controversies in recent days. The famous, who had even gone back to using her name when she was a call girl, revealed that she decided to give the boy a new chance and that she will be taken care of by him.

In Instagram Stories, the entrepreneur published: “I inform you that Andressa Urach will be at home every night with her family.” Then he wrote: “I wrote unto you because ye are strong and have overcome the evil one 1 John: 2:14″.

A while later, Urach posted on his Stories profile: “My ex-husband regretted getting me pregnant! He said he’s going to take care of me and the baby. Thank you for everyone’s concern”.

Aware of the repercussion of the troubled relationship between the two, Thiago shot on his page: “I don’t submit to any kind of marketing ploy. I’m not an attraction to anyone giving interviews to TV shows and blogs. please cancel me”.

It is worth remembering that in a recent participation in A Tarde é Sua, the ex-Fazenda accused her ex-husband of wanting to commit her to a psychiatric clinic. “Know that if I am hospitalized, this is an injustice, because I am pregnant. It’s sad, I didn’t want it to be like that, he is my son’s father and I have great affection and respect for him. Unfortunately, it’s ending up this way”, he declared.

“I didn’t want to expose everything that’s going on, but I just wanted to get out of this relationship and without this kind of embarrassment, but what happens with my ex-husband is that he’s not accepting the end of our relationship”, continued.

“He’s a bailiff and he’s taking action asking me to be admitted to a psychiatric clinic, because he’s accusing me of having aborted the little baby. It’s a lie, I didn’t have an abortion and I’m pregnant”, completed.

Look:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.