Hybrid sex unifies face-to-face and distance sex | Love and sex

With social distancing, technology also favored sexual relationships, with the emergence of a new term, hybrid sex, which unifies in-person and distance sex. Whether through “simple” technologies, such as using a cell phone to make video or audio calls, or using mega-tech sex shop products.

As examples of hybrid sex there are some adult content sites that have a category of interactive videos: designed to send different stimuli to your vibrator or according to the movie scene. If you want to connect with your partner – who also has a sex toy that interacts with Feel -, the app allows two devices to interact, sending similar intensities to simulate a real exchange.

According to the Zoom/Buscapé platform, the search and sale of erotic products during the quarantine had an increase of 475% and the numbers are not the only ones. According to a survey carried out by the Mercado Erótico portal from May to March 2020, Brazil reached the milestone of 1 million vibrators sold in quarantine.

The market’s bets are that the union between technology and sex is here to stay, proof of this is that companies are increasingly investing in products with this function. Exclusive Sex recorded an increase in sales of these products by 200% during the pandemic. Among the items on the list are:

Magic Dante

Cock ring that assesses and scores a man’s performance in sexual intercourse. It has a stylish design and built-in motor, rechargeable battery and a powerful control chip. In addition, it has a tiny motion sensor that can detect your sexual positions during sex, as well as intensity, duration and sexual performance.

Svakon ELLA NEO

Vibrating capsule (bullet) by Shavom, made of soft touch silicone. It can be used with Alex Neo, meaning your partner controls the capsule and you control the masturbator. Control via Bluetooth, through the app without having to touch the app. It can be controlled from a distance – ideal for lovers who relate from a distance.

MAGIC MOTION NYX

A panty vibrator where you first set the time, then you fit your Magic Motion and wake up with a nice stimulation. Anatomically shaped, it has 10 vibrations.

Lipstick shaped vibrator with app

Smart, invisible and cute lipstick massager is your best companion. It can vibrate with just one turn and will become a massage stick when you change the cap. With a patented design, you no longer need to bring a charging cable. If you use it with the app, you can enjoy it alone or with your remote partner.

Personal trainer for Kegel exercises

The Kegel Master Gen 2 with magnetic charging solution arrives to train your pelvic floor muscles with the Magic Kegel app. Built-in high-sensitivity film sensors track your training progress and your performance. The voice coach will push you to the limit.

During training, you receive badges, rewards, mini games that help you complete the training. After training, you can enjoy the vibration of the kegel.

realistic dolls

A faithful copy of the female body, produced with Cyber ​​Skin (TPE and silicone), which resembles human skin. It has a stainless steel vertebrae system, allowing you to position it the way you want, without moving. It has three penetrable orifices: mouth, vagina and anus, which have an internal texture, providing a sensation very close to reality.