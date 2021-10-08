‘I tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation’, reports Petra Mattar about a dog accident

Daughter of Mauricio Mattar, Petra Mattar he used social media to report a frightening situation he lived with his mother and dog. Gustavo, the Chihuahua of the family, fell off the couch and stopped breathing, making both of them very apprehensive.

“Yesterday was a pretty harrowing day. Gustavo (@gustavobeluga) our dog, fell off the couch headfirst on the floor. He was playing with the other animals, he went down from the couch, his nail caught his blanket and he went with his head on the floor. Me and my mother were on the couch, my mother was picking him up off the floor and he was completely tense and not breathing. He had a trauma and went into shock,” Petra began in Instagram stories.

“My mother always acted quickly, she did what needed to be done, even with fear, without despair. I was totally the opposite, I despaired, I ran away to somewhere far away and started to cry. Yesterday was totally different, we reversed roles and for the first time my mother got stuck. She said ‘he’s dying’ and my first instinct was to pull away, but when I saw that she was ‘paralyzed’, I understood that I needed to do something”, he continued.

“At the same time I was thinking about asking for a car, I was telling my mother to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and press his chest, but it wasn’t working. He didn’t do the breathing movement. I took it from my mother’s hand (who was completely out of it for the first time) and understood right then that his life depended on me. I tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on him and noticed that his jaw was locked and obstructing his breathing, so I put my finger for him to “bite” and not bite his tongue or close his mouth. He was having a cardiorespiratory arrest. At the same time I put him under my arm and with the other hand I was squeezing his chest for a chest massage and I ran out of the house to the middle of the street with him”, added Petra, who ran in search of a veterinarian or someone who could help her.

“I ran like crazy into the middle of the street asking where there was a vet (I just moved here and I didn’t know), I had left without my cell phone, I was with Gustavo biting my finger and the other hand squeezing his chest . People started to understand what was going on. I crossed the avenues, then returned to my street and saw my mother in her pajamas. Out of nowhere a man appeared on a motorcycle saying ‘come on and I’ll take you to the vet’. I didn’t think twice, I got on the bike in the same second. I don’t know the man’s name so far, but he was an angel. We stopped at two veterinarians before finding the one that attended Gustavo, the two previous ones didn’t have veterinarians. I came running with him saying he was dying, the girl at the reception was wonderful and took him from me and ran up with him. I was shivering so much, I was sweating cold, it was so much adrenaline. It was the longest and most harrowing 10/15 minutes of my life. I knew his life depended only on me. When I stopped and understood that it had worked, I got even worse, I trembled more, sweated, cried.”

“They told me after they put the oxygen directly in his little face and he came back little by little, unblocking the passage of air through his mouth. He went down with the doctor later and the tongue was bigger and more out than it already was, but it was normal due to the fall, then it returns to normal. My mother arrived a few minutes later and the doctor released him so we could take him to Dr. Eduardo Filetti, his veterinarian. Gustavo has been under observation at the clinic since yesterday. He arrived there and was initially received by Dr. Vinicius, who took good care of Gustavo. As soon as Dr. Eduardo arrived at the clinic, he stayed by Gustavo’s side all the time to see how he evolved. Gustavo slept at the clinic to be under observation. Dr. Eduardo found a small cerebral hemorrhage, but nothing relevant, it was as if a small vase had been broken by the fall. This morning we went to get Gustavo, because the doctor released him. We buy the medicines he will take this month and here we are at home with our Gustavinho. He’s fine, I swear. is normal, playing, attentive, smart. Only the language is still out there (laughs)”, he concluded.

