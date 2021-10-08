Ibovespa has a positive morning; Multiplan, Usiminas and Iguatemi lead high By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – With the market in a good mood, the market advances 1.84%, to 112,624 points at 10:32 am. Multiplan (SA:), Usiminas (SA:) and Iguatemi (SA:) lead the rises, while GPA (SA:), Banco Inter (SA:) and BRF (SA:) stand out among the few falls in the morning.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Blue (SA:) – The grew 120.1% in September compared to the same period in 2020. The capacity (ASKs), in turn, presented a jump of 122.3% on the same basis of comparison. The occupancy rate in relation to September 2020 dropped by 0.8 percentage point to 79.4%. Compared to September 2019, before the pandemic, there were decreases of 10.6% and 6.2%, respectively, while the occupancy rate dropped 3.9 points. The shares advance 2.66%, at R$ 36.30.

Méliuz (SA:) – In partnership with Captalys, Méliuz will offer, from 2022, a new card with its brand. Combining the two expertises, Méliuz will be the credit engine, applying its intelligence and knowledge of its client to the business, while Captalys provides infrastructure and financing for the operation. Assets soar 6.07%, at R$ 5.77.

Smartfit (SA:) – A between March and May 2020 compared to the same period last year. Complaints had jumped from 2,452 to 5,683. To try to alleviate the problem, the network of gyms sought mediation, a way of resolving conflicts provided for in the courts. The shares rise 1.55%, to R$ 24.86.

Ecoroads (SA:) – The consolidated traffic volume on the highways managed by EcoRodovias increased 10.7% in September compared to the same period in 2020. Taking into account only the comparable total, excluding Ecovias do Cerrado, the movement was 32,154 cars, an increase of 2 .1% on an annual basis. The roles soar 4.98%, at R$ 9.28.

Voucher (SA:) – The mining company in Onça Puma, in Pará, which had been halted after the suspension of the operating license by the State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability.

The company also said that it was able to close indemnity agreements with family members of all workers, whether own or outsourced, victims of the disaster with a tailings dam in Brumadinho (MG), with the amounts involved totaling R$ 1.1 billion. Assets rise 2%, to R$ 80.95.

Brasilagro (SA:) – Brasilagro sold from Fazenda Alto Taquari, in Mato Grosso, for R$ 589 million. The 3,723-hectare property, of which 2,694 useful hectares, was sold for a price 65% higher than the company’s own appraisal, disclosed in the last balance sheet, in August, the company informed in a material fact. Shares soar 5.04%, at R$ 32.72.

Ambev (SA:) – Beverage maker Ambev announced on Thursday the purchase of 150 electric trucks from Chinese manufacturer JAC Motors. Assets rise 1%, to R$ 15.35.

JBS (SA:) – About a third of the cattle purchased by JBS between January 2018 and June 2019 would have come from areas with deforestation problems or other non-conformities, according to the results of a 2020 audit by the Federal Public Ministry of Pará. This represents more than three times the tolerance index of 9.95% stipulated by the MPF-PA for the 2020 audit. The papers advance 0.76%, at R$ 36.98.

Corsan – Corsan hired the Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) (SA:) to coordinate its IPO, it found the Valor Econômico Pipeline, and is still closing the other banks that will make up the union.

Hapvida (SA:) – A simple one in the amount of R$ 2 billion, for public distribution with restricted placement efforts. The shares rise 1.44%, to R$ 12.68.

Grendene (SA:) – Grendene and 3G Radar resource manager made official the creation of a company dedicated to the distribution and sale of shoes owned by Ipanema, Melissa and Rider in international markets. Together, the partners are going to invest US$ 100 million in the new company, named Grendene Global Brands, according to Valor Econômico. Assets soar 4.47%, at R$ 8.89.

Mercadolibre (SA:)- Mercado Livre (NASDAQ:) (SA:) will be the official e-commerce of the 2021 editions, online, and the 2022, in-person CCXP (Comic Con Experience). The pop culture event usually attracts 300,000 visitors per edition. The papers value 0.99%, at R$ 71.58

Klabin (SA:) – Klabin announced this Thursday (7) that it has contracted a revolving credit line in the amount of US$ 500 million, maturing in October 2026, linked to sustainability goals, according to Valor Econômico. Shares rise 0.53%, to R$22.65.

Renner Stores (SA:) – Lojas Renner has just completed the construction of a new distribution center in the city of São Paulo of Cabreúva. The investment of R$ 1.2 billion, which will be in operation next year, is intended to accelerate the fashion retailer’s online business, especially in the marketplace, according to Estado de S. Paulo. Assets advance 3.44%, to R$ 34.93.

Camil (SA:) – In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended in August, the company informed this Thursday (7). The result represents a drop of 23.2% compared to the same period last year, when the company recorded a profit of R$ 138.6 million. The papers retreat 0.83%, to R$9.51

JHSF (SA:) – JHSF approved the payment of dividends in the total amount of R$125 million in the amount of R$0.1834719203 per share (ON), excluding treasury shares from the calculation. The amount declared here will be imputed to the minimum mandatory dividend for the fiscal year which will end on December 31, 2021. These dividends will have as share basis for payment on October 14, 2021, and the Company’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends” from October 15, 2021. shareholders will have their credits available from October 25, 2021. The shares rise 2.53%, to R$ 5.68.