Ibovespa hovers around 113,000 points with US employment data and inflation in Brazil on the radar By Reuters



© Reuters. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli



By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The figure was around 113,000 points this Friday, zeroing losses for the week, with the mining and steel sector among the highlights, in a session with figures from the US labor market and the behavior of inflation in Brazil under the spotlight.

At 11:01 am, the Ibovespa rose 2.07%, to 112,872.17 points. The financial volume totaled 5.9 billion reais.

So far, the Ibovespa hovered around stability in the accumulated result for the week, after accounting for a drop of around 2% until the day before.

In the United States, the Department of Labor reported that 194,000 jobs were created last month, well below expectations, but revised the August data upwards, while the unemployment rate retreated to 4.8%.

The chief strategist of the digital bank Modalmais, Felipe Sichel, pointed out that the creation of vacancies was weak at the margin, but slowed down by unemployment, revision of the previous reading, workers prevented from working for weather reasons, advances in average hours worked, among others factors.

“Thus, the scenario for the Fed (US central bank) becomes more challenging as this was the last ‘payroll’ before the next meeting,” he said in a comment to clients, referring to the scheduled monetary policy meeting for November 2nd and 3rd.

On Wall Street, stability haunted him.

In Brazil, it accelerated strongly in September, up 1.16%, and exceeded 10% in 12 months for the first time in five and a half years, but it was slightly below market estimates, which made room for some relief in the future interest curve, benefiting certain shares on the São Paulo stock exchange.

In the view of the head of economic research for Latin America at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:), Alberto Ramos, the September IPCA was high, but slightly lower than expected, with favorable surprises in food and beverage and basic services, while inflation between industrial and durable goods remained high.

He highlighted in comments to clients that significant cost and input pressures, rising services inflation, persistent political and fiscal risks, inertial forces, among other factors, are tainting the outlook for next year’s inflation.

“In a scenario of intense inflationary pressures, the probability of the Central Bank being able to bring inflation to the 3.50% target in 2022 is low”, he estimated.

Highlights

Vale ON (SA:) advanced 2.15%, after Dalian, China, reached a one-month high, with market participants optimistic about the prospects for demand for the material from the world’s largest steel producer. In the sector, the highlight was USIMINAS (SA:), up 6%.

Petrobras PN (SA:) had an increase of 2.2%, in the wake of the rise in the foreign market.

Itau Unibanco PN (SA:) rose 2.2% and Bradesco PN (SA:) recorded an increase of 2%, driven by the climate of more buyers on the stock exchange as a whole.

Multiplan ON (SA:) appreciated 6%, with the shopping center sector as a whole among the positive highlights, given the easing in the interest curve, which benefited several assets linked to the domestic market. IGUATEMI ON (SA:) rose 6.3% and BRMALLS ON gained 5.45%.

GPA (SA:) ON retreated 4.2% after Cnova, in which it holds a 34% stake, postponed a plan to raise capital and stated that it could no longer confirm the financial forecast given in June due to challenging conditions in business in the third quarter.

(Alberto Alerigi Jr. Edition)