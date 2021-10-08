Ibovespa loses breath in adjustments and closes almost stable despite NY and Vale By Reuters



By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – It closed almost stable on Thursday, losing steam in the end, despite the positive trajectory in Wall St and the strong rise in Vale, as well as the rise of Banco Inter after advances in plans to list its shares in the US .

Reference index of the stock market, the Ibovespa had a positive variation of 0.02%, to 110,585.43 points, slowing down in the final adjustments, pressured particularly by large banks and retail shares.

The financial volume of the session totaled 32.6 billion reais.

In New York, it advanced 0.83%, in the wake of a legislative agreement involving an increase in the US debt ceiling, while financial agents await data from the labor market on Friday.

At the best moment this Thursday, the Ibovespa reached 111,521.50 points. But the breath did not last.

For the founder and CEO of the independent analysis platform Ohmresearch, Roberto Attuch Júnior, with the performance of the Ibovespa in recent days and the performance of markets abroad, the São Paulo stock exchange could be better.

In October, while the Ibovespa registered a negative variation of 0.35%, the S&P 500 rose by more than 2%.

In Attuch Júnior’s view, domestic issues continue domestic actions in relation to global stock markets, especially those most sensitive to fiscal perspectives in the country.

“The perception in the market is that the government’s only agenda is to gain popularity,” he said, noting that the economic situation does not allow him to be competitive for next year’s election.

“It seems that the only agenda it has is how an increase in the new Bolsa Família will be financed,” he added, citing that this has also caused an increase in the future interest rate curve and an appreciation of the Brazilian real.

In this session, future interest rates rose again, which increased selling pressure, especially on sectors linked to the domestic market, such as retail shares.

In addition, added the specialist, projections for the growth of the Brazilian economy for the next year continue to deteriorate. He does not rule out a year-end rally on global exchanges, but he believes that Brazil should be left behind mainly because of local issues.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON (SA:) appreciated 2.98%, expanding the positive performance in October, after losses in July (-3.97%), August (-9.27%) and September (-14.71% ). The company said that a court decision ordered an immediate return to mining activities in Onça Puma, Pará.

– BANCO INTER UNIT (SA:) rose 12.06%, after completing studies on the corporate reorganization and announcing that it had hired banks to advise on the listing of its shares in the US market. The high comes after the units accumulate a loss of 18.69% in the three previous sessions.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) and BRADESCO PN (SA:), in turn, lost 2.12% and 2.5%, respectively.

– PETRORIO ON (SA:) rose 1.71%, renewing an intraday historical high, at 27.67 reais at the best time, against the backdrop of expectations about the outcome involving the disinvestment process by Petrobras (SA:) in the fields of Albacora and Albacora Leste, in the Campos Basin.

– CVC (SA:) BRASIL ON retreated 4.71%, renewing the low of closing in one month. The tour operator revealed that some of its systems are still down after ransomware attack suffered in its IT environment on the last day 2.

– RUMO ON (SA:) fell 3.24%, after an increase of more than 7% the day before, when the infrastructure concession operator presented forecasts related to the road-rail terminal that will connect Rondonópolis to Cuiabá and Lucas do Rio Verde.

– JBS ON (SA:) gave 2.76%, with news on the radar that about a third of the cattle purchased by the company between January 2018 and June 2019 would have come from areas with deforestation problems or other non-conformities, according to an audit of the Federal Public Ministry of Pará.