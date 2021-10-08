Ibovespa rises strongly after weak labor data in the US and with a high IPCA, but below expectations; DI interest plummets

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – After three days at zero to zero, the Ibovespa opened the session this Friday (8), indicating more consistent gains, while the markets abroad reflect the data from the United States labor market, which came weaker than expected. Here in Brazil, the day began with the release of the IPCA for the month of September, which came with a positive variation of 1.16%, the highest for the month since 1994. Even so, the indicator was below expectations by economists consulted by the Reuters, that projected inflation of 1.25% in the month. The IPCA accumulates an increase of 6.9% in the year and 10.25% in the last twelve months.

The indicator was driven mainly by the rise in the price of managed goods, especially residential electricity and gasoline. “Since they are administered prices, determined by regulatory agencies, established contractually, the Central Bank is not able to reach these prices through monetary policy”, says Carla Argenta, chief economist at CM Capital.

September’s inflation comes on a week of weak data from the Brazilian economy, such as the industrial production indicator and retail sales, which came in worse than expected. Investors should also pay attention to the speeches by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto. Both participate in public events this Friday.

The most awaited data of the day, however, was the payroll, US labor market report. According to the document, 194,000 jobs were created in September in the country and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%. Economists expected the creation of 500,000 jobs.

“This is a sign that economic activity is reacting below market expectations and that this may have an impact on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy horizon,” says Alexandre Almeida, economist at CM Capital. In the Fed’s latest monetary policy decision, the authority said it could anticipate the end of stimulus to the economy through asset purchases, eliminating the injection of liquidity into the economy.

“However, with this payroll data much worse than expected, this tends to put a need to continue this program”, says Almeida.

O payroll is seen as an important indicator of the recovery of the American economy and should be taken into account by the Federal Reserve when deciding to withdraw stimulus and increase interest rates.

At 11:31 am, Brasília time, the Ibovespa was operating at the highs of the day, up 2.27%, at 113,096 points. The Ibovespa futures maturing in 2021 also advanced, with a positive variation of 1.93%, to 113,115 points.

The commercial dollar, which started the day in decline, reduced losses and operates close to stability, with a slight increase of 0.02%, at R$ 5.518 in purchases and R$ 5.519 in sales. The dollar futures maturing in November 2021 retreated 0.05% R$ 5.535.

In the futures interest market, contracts retreat strongly: the DI for January 2023 retreated 16 basis points, at 9.04%; DI for January 2025 was down 19 basis points at 10.01%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded a negative variation of 19 basis points to 10.42%.

“The below-expected IPCA gave some relief, but I imagine it should be temporary, since inflation remains under pressure and will make the Central Bank continue in its monetary tightening movement”, says Marcos Iorio, manager of Integral Investments.

In the United States, they opened with mixed trends after the release of the US labor data and trade between gains and losses. The Dow Jones had a slight increase of 0.06%; the S&P 500 was up 0.13% and the Nasdaq was up 0.06%.

Last night, the United States Senate approved, in a tight vote, the extension of the public debt ceiling by half a trillion dollars until December of this year. The measure returns to the House, to be later sanctioned by President Joe Biden. With the expansion of the budget, the American government is removing, even if momentarily, the chance of a federal default, which is one less risk for investments.

The minimum agreement, however, still does not exempt all the discussion around the approval of the Joe Biden social package and the discussion on the bipartisan infrastructure package estimated at $1 trillion.

Energy sector commodity prices, which have hit industries hard and caused problems in supply chains, are rising again today.

The barrel of Brent crude for December 2021 is again trading above US$83. WTI for November 2021 leans at US$80 per barrel. Natural gas prices also operate on the rise, leaving behind the momentary relief after Russia declared it would increase sales of the raw material to Europe.

European stocks, which closed sharply higher yesterday, are also trading gains and losses in today’s trading. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, retreated 0.16%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) was up 0.27% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) was down 0.20%.

In China, which is experiencing an energy crisis that led to the interruption of activities in some industries, there was data that indicates expansion. The composite purchasing managers index (PMI) rose from 47.2 in August to 51.4 in September, according to a survey released by IHS Markit in partnership with Caixin Media. Numbers above 50 indicate expansion of activity. In August, the index had pointed to contraction for the first time in 16 months.

Exchanges in Asia, which also echoed the agreement on the US debt ceiling, closed mixed. With the return of the week-long holiday in China, the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.67%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.27%; in Japan, the Nikkei closed up 1.34%. In South Korea, however, the Kospi retreated 0.11%.

The risk of bankruptcy of Chinese developer Evergrande has not had much influence on business in recent days, but remains on the radar of investors.

corporate radar

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale informed on Thursday that a preliminary court decision determined the immediate return of mining activities in Onça Puma, Pará, which had been halted after the suspension of the operating license by the State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability.

Also on Thursday, the company reported that it was able to close indemnity agreements with family members of all workers, whether own or outsourced, victims of the disaster with an iron ore tailings dam in Brumadinho (MG), with the amounts involved totaling R$ 1 ,1 billion.

For this, there have been 680 agreements since 2019, involving 2,400 people, the company informed the international news agency Reuters. This does not mean that new agreements with family members cannot be closed. The collapse of the dam dumped a wave of mining tailings, which left a total of 270 dead, including 250 employees.

Also on Thursday, Vale’s CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, stated at the Financial Times Mining Summit that the company is not looking at a short-term spin-off for the base metals unit. Vale later stated that the unit needs to be “transformed” before the long-standing plan can be executed.

Camil (CAML3)

Camil had net income of R$ 106.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which started in March, a decrease of 23.2% in comparison with the R$ 138.6 million obtained in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Wilson Sons (WSON33)

Wilson Sons reported that WS SA shares in B3 debut on October 25th.

Klabin (KLBN11)

Klabin contracted US$ 500 million in revolving credit at a lower cost and maturing in 2026.

The company informed that bonds have sustainability goals, cost will be between 0.36% pa and 0.38% per year, and if the line is drawn, between libor +1.20% per year and libor +1.25% per year.

The credit facility replaces a US$500 million credit maturing in 2023 that has a cost of 0.41% per annum and a drawn-out cost of +1.35% a Libor per annum.

Brazil Agro (AGRO3)

BrasilAgro announced on Thursday the sale of Fazenda Alto Taquari, in Mato Grosso, for R$ 589 million, in the biggest deal in the company’s history, as prices of agricultural commodities, especially soybeans, boost the real estate business of the company. company.

The 3,723-hectare property, of which 2,694 useful hectares, was sold for a price 65% higher than the company’s own appraisal, disclosed in the last balance sheet, in August, the company informed in a material fact.

But the dimension of the deal becomes clearer –as well as the impact of agricultural commodity prices on land valuation– when comparing the amount BrasilAgro paid in 2007 for the area of ​​the farm sold: only around 30 million reais.

Portobello (PTBL3)

The Santa Catarina ceramic tile manufacturer Portobello announced this Thursday that its board of directors approved investing 160 million dollars to build a factory in Tennessee, in the United States.

Portobello stated that, once the construction is completed, which will consume half of the investment and is scheduled for the end of 2022, it will lease the building for 20 years.

Ambev (ABEV3)

Beverage maker Ambev on Thursday announced the purchase of 150 electric trucks from Chinese manufacturer JACMotors. According to a statement, the vehicles will be delivered by the end of the year and are added to 100 electric trucks ordered by the company from Volkswagen. In total, Ambev’s fleet of electric trucks totals 250 vehicles in about 20 cities across the country. Ambev did not inform the value of the order placed with JAC. The purchases are part of Ambev’s goal of having half of the dedicated fleet made up of electric trucks by 2025.

Highways (ECOR3)

The consolidated traffic volume on the highways managed by EcoRodovias rose 10.7% in September compared to the same period in 2020. The consolidated number went from 31,484 to 34,865 vehicles, according to previous data released by the concessionaire this Thursday, 7. Taking into account only the comparable total, excluding Ecovias do Cerrado, the movement was 32,154 cars, an increase of 2.1% on an annual basis.

Blue (BLUE4)

Azul released its preliminary traffic results for September. Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) grew 120.1% compared to September 2020. Capacity (ASKs), in turn, increased by 122.3% on the same basis of comparison. The occupancy rate in relation to September 2020 dropped by 0.8 percentage point to 79.4%. In comparison with September 2019, there were decreases of 10.6% and 6.2%, respectively, while the occupancy rate dropped 3.9 points.

Méliuz (CASH3)

In partnership with Captalys, Méliuz will offer, from 2022, a new card with its brand. Combining the two expertises, Méliuz will be the credit engine, applying its intelligence and knowledge of its client to the business, while Captalys provides infrastructure and financing for the operation.

Dotz (DOTZ3)

Dotz released an operational preview in the third quarter of 2021, with an increase in gross sales of goods (GMV) in the marketplace of 76%, to R$ 231 million in the year. The growth in revenue per user was 30%, from R$21.29 to R$27.58.

Grendene (GRND3)

Grendene signed a partnership for the establishment of a joint venture with the manager 3G Radar. The joint venture will aim to distribute and sell Grendene’s products on the international market.

(with Estadão Content and Reuters)

