Ibovespa softens in the home straight and closes at zero to zero for the third day in a row; dollar rises to R$ 5.51

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa practically erased the gains of the session this Thursday (7) and closed close to stability, with a slight increase of 0.02%. For the third consecutive session, Brazil’s main stock index ended the day at zero to zero. The international exchanges echoed the agreement in the US Congress to increase the ceiling on public spending in the United States, which temporarily removes the risk of a federal default there. But here in Brazil, the internal scenario of weak indicators and inflationary pressures is blocking the market, according to analysts.

“The extremely high volume of share rentals is noteworthy, reaching historic highs. Generally, this is an instrument for those who trade short and is a force against a more vigorous recovery, in a day of recovery abroad, as we are seeing today”, says Alexandre Brito, investment manager at Finacap. The investor who goes short usually rents shares to sell in the market and buys them back at a lower price, profiting from the fall of the asset.

The Ibovespa closed between gains and losses, with a slight increase of 0.02% to 110,585 points. Negotiations moved R$ 32.6 billion. The Ibovespa futures, maturing in October 2021, had a slight negative variation of 0.03%, at 110,685 points, in the trades of the aftermarket.

The commercial dollar rose 0.57% to R$5.516 on purchase and R$5.517 on sale. It was the fourth consecutive session of gains for the American currency. The dollar futures maturing in November 2021 advances 0.34%, to R$ 5.537, in the trades of the after market.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2022 advanced two basis points to 7.25%; DI for January 2023 rose twelve basis points to 9.21%; DI for January 2025 advanced eight basis points at 10.20%; and the DI for January 2027 also recorded a positive variation of eight basis points at 10.60%.

“Higher interest rates bring more opportunities for fixed income and the appetite of individual investors on the stock exchange has decreased. Institutional investors, such as investment funds, also end up making redemptions, to reduce their position in a more volatile market”, says Peterson Silva, allocation strategist at Ébano Investimentos.

At the Brazilian Congress, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) filed an opinion with the special commission of the PEC dos Precatórios, but without leaving emergency aid and funds.

Expectations of higher interest rates in the United States remain on investors’ radar. Tomorrow (8) the payroll, data on job creation and unemployment rate. It is an indicator awaited by the market, as it could be a sign of recovery in the American economy. Therefore, the US Central Bank (Fed) would have room to withdraw stimulus and raise interest rates, which would increase the attractiveness of US Treasury bonds.

Today came the data on claims for unemployment benefits in the US, which reached 326,000 in the week ended October 2nd. The number came in better than forecast by analysts, who predicted 348,000 orders.

In New York, futures indexes closed higher, echoing the agreement between Republicans and Democrats in Congress on a ceiling on public spending. The Dow Jones closed up 0.98%; the S&P 500 rose 0.83% and the Nasdaq closed with a positive variation of 1.05%.

In the afternoon, energy sector commodity prices rose again after the US Department of Energy said it would not release strategic oil reserves at this time. The release of these reserves could help to stop the fuel price from escalating.

Brent barrel for December 2021 was again trading above $82, up more than 1%. The price of WTI for November 2021 was rising more intensely, touching the US$ 79 per barrel.

Gas prices also rose again. The relief at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech, saying he is considering expanding the shipment of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine, was temporary.

This did not prevent the European Stock Exchanges from closing with expressive gains. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, rose 1.6%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) ended the session up 1.17% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) advanced 1.85%.

