Impoverishment, Wage Squeeze, Higher Interest Rates: Understand the Effects of Double-Digit Inflation on the Economy and Your Life | Economy

The return of double-digit annual inflation after more than 5 years has direct consequences not only for the Brazilian’s pocket, but also for the prospects for employment, income, credit and economic growth.

The inflation calculated by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the official inflation of the country, reached 10.25% in the accumulated in 12 months, the highest annual rate since February 2016, when it was 10.36%.

Economists heard by g1 they explain the causes of the inflationary escalation, the effects of breaking the 10% symbolic barrier and the impacts of the generalized increase in prices on the economy and on the life of Brazilians.

2 of 2 Indicator accumulated in 12 months is above two digits — Photo: Economy/g1 Indicator accumulated in 12 months is above two digits — Photo: Economy/g1

“It’s more than a psychological barrier, it’s a tragedy. When we reach double-digit inflation, there is very strong pressure for readjustments and for indexing the economy,” says Carlos Honorato, economist and professor at the FIA ​​and Saint Paul.

Honorato emphasizes that Brazilians still have an “inflationary memory” and carry in their DNA the “fear of inflation”.

In practical terms, inflation is nothing more than a loss of the value of money. And the most immediate effect of skyrocketing prices is the impoverishment of the population and the shrinking of income.

“In an inflation of this size, the consumer is no longer able to substitute one good for another, and this is the clearest expression of the impoverishment of families”, says economist Robson Gonçalves, professor at the Superior Institute of Administration and Economics at Fundação Getúlio Vargas ( ISAE/FGV).

“People are finding it difficult to buy the basics because they are paying more expensive electricity, for example,” he continues.

The current moment of high inflation is even more serious due to the still high unemployment while the economy continues in a weak pace of recovery. The unemployment rate in Brazil was 13.7% in the quarter ended in July, the lowest rate in the year, but still reaching 14.1 million people.

Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic in production chains and the rise in international commodity prices, economists emphasize that the rise in inflation in Brazil has predominantly domestic causes.

“A country that has double-digit unemployment and inflation is because there is another cause causing this. At the root of this problem is the Brazilian exchange rate. The real is one of the currencies that devalued the most in the pandemic,” says Gonçalves.

In 2020, the American currency rose 29% against the real. This year, the increase is over 6.34%, breaking the level of R$ 5.50 according to the market closing numbers this Thursday (7). In large part, political instability is one of the main factors responsible for the exchange rate of the dollar, as explained by the FGV economist.

“The lack of economic policy guidelines and the chronic political crisis explain the very high dollar. It should have been below R$ 5 a few months ago. Inflation and unemployment indicators should be on the opposite side of a seesaw and not rising at the same time “, it says

Wage tightening and more brake on GDP

The market’s general assessment is that inflation tends to decline over the next few months, favored by less pressure from food prices and by an increase in the basic interest rate.

For the chief economist at MB Associados, Sérgio Vale, inflation in Brazil does suffer from general effects that affect the entire world — such as the rise in the price of commodities on the international market — but there is an additional impact of a “fiscal and political runaway” that increases exchange rate depreciation.

“The Central Bank has to raise interest rates more than other countries because the policy does not work together to balance a very bad fiscal situation, with debt that should reach 85% of GDP next year and a deficit still above 1%”, he says Valley.

The market currently projects a Selic rate at 8.25% per year at the end of 2021, but some analysts already estimate that the basic interest rate should surpass the level of 9% in 2022.

Higher interest means more expensive credit, less investment, more brakes on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and lower wages.

O g1 last month showed how President Jair Bolsonaro’s coup-like speeches in the September 7 demonstrations raised the level of uncertainty in the economy and messed up indicators. In addition to raising the dollar, political crises such as this decrease the likelihood of public policy approval in Congress.

The government’s latest “card” was to attribute the increase in inflation to measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. From an economic point of view, the reasoning makes no sense because the restriction of circulation is a measure that reduces consumption and lowers prices.

In Brazil, as shown by the IBGE, of the 10.25% increase in inflation in 12 months, gasoline was the individual item with the greatest impact. It represented 1.93 percentage points (pp) on the general indicator. In other words, of the 10.25% rate, almost 2% is from fuel. The biggest impacts after that came from electricity (1.25 pp), meats (0.67 pp) and cooking gas (0.38 pp).

All are heavily dollar-influenced items. Electric energy is driven by the worst water crisis in over 90 years. Although it is a natural phenomenon, the administration of the federal government was widely criticized by experts.

“The blame for inflation is varied, but its main focus is the government. Other countries have stopped much more than us and are not experiencing 10% inflation like Brazil,” says Vale.

The government’s central target for inflation in 2021 is 3.75%, and the tolerance range varies from 2.25% to 5.25%. At the end of September, the Central Bank raised its inflation estimate for the year from 5.8% to 8.5%, officially admitting that the target had been exceeded.

The financial market’s expectation for inflation in 2021 is currently at 8.51%, also according to the Central Bank’s Focus survey. For 2022, the projection is at 4.14%. Economists warn, however, that the scenario is unlikely to be one of relief for next year.

“It will give in because people no longer have purchasing power. And, unfortunately, the salary readjustments that will come will not compensate for this inflation. In other words, the process of impoverishment that has generated in the families, does not go back”, says Gonçalves.

It is always worth remembering that the poorest, who spend most of their income on the purchase of basic products, are always the most affected by inflation above the established target.

“It is a scenario of continuity of the squeeze. We will have to increase interest rates, which will reduce investment and increase unemployment. It will make credit difficult, access to housing, mortgage rates will rise, and this will discourage civil construction , creating the vicious cycle of a stagnant economy,” says Honorato.