In a white bikini, Mariana Rios exudes beauty and impresses with a negative belly

In a waterfall, Mariana Rios posed stunning and impressed with her sculptural physique

Mariana Rios (36) caught attention with new bikini clicks!

On Thursday, 7, the singer shared on her social network some photos taking advantage of a waterfall in Chapada dos Veadeiros (GO) and impressed with such beauty.

Wearing a white bikini, the famous woman squandered her sculptural curves by relaxing in the spot and once again stole the show with her negative belly.

“I carry waters in my name. And it flows into my gaze. An immensity that is lost on the horizon. Not always sweet. Sometimes salty. But crystal clear. A mixture of rivers, rivers, laughter. Who is a source is lost. Through the paths as an adventure of being Deep dive without fear of the unknown Than nothing… I swim together From nothing life begins and to nothing is returned Or will it be for everything!? I’m a river… Rivers … Mar. Don’t want to soak me in an empty glass. Mariana Rios”, poetized in the legend.

In the comments, there was no lack of praise for the artist, a participant in the Show of the Famous. “Wonderful”, exclaimed the fans. “Beautiful”, admired others

Just recently, Mariana Rios stopped everything by sharing a series of clicks only in panties.

See the clicks of Mariana Rios in a bikini:





Last accessed: 07 Oct 2021 – 22:50:29 (401675).