Inflation accelerates to 1.16% in September with higher electricity bills

The IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), the country’s official inflation, rose by 1.16% in September, after standing at 0.87% in August. This is the highest result for the month since 1994 (1.53%) and was driven by the rise in electricity bills. In September last year, the monthly variation was 0.64%.

In the year, the IPCA accumulates high of 6.9% and, in the last 12 months, of 10.25%. As a result, inflation is above the target set by the Central Bank for this year, which is 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less, that is, it can vary between 2.25 % and 5.25%.

The data were released today by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) and refer to families with income from one to 40 minimum wages, covering ten metropolitan regions of the country, in addition to the municipalities of Goiânia, Campo Grande, Rio Branco, São Luís , Aracaju and Brasília.

High electricity bill

Of the nine groups of products and services surveyed, eight had a high in September, informed the IBGE. The biggest impact (0.41 percentage point) and the biggest change (2.56%) came from the housing group, driven mainly by the rise in electricity (6.47%).

In September, the water scarcity banner became effective, which adds R$14.20 to the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed. In August, the current flag was the red level 2, in which the increase was smaller (from R$ 9.49 to 100 kWh).

This flag was triggered on account of the water crisis. The lack of rain has harmed the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants, which are the main source of electricity in the country. As a result, it was necessary to activate the thermoelectric plants, which have a higher energy generation cost. Thus, electricity had by far the biggest individual impact on the index in the month, with 0.31 percentage points, accumulating an increase of 28.82% in 12 months IPCA Manager Pedro Kislanov

Cylinder gas prices (3.91%) also continued to rise in September. In 12 months, the gas accumulates increases of 34.67%, according to Kislanov.

Fuels

The transport group (1.82%) accelerated compared to August, when it changed 1.46%. Again, the biggest contribution (0.18 percentage point) came from fuels, which rose 2.43%, driven by increases in gasoline (2.32%) and ethanol (3.79%).

Vehicle gas (0.68%) and diesel oil (0.67%) also showed a positive change.

Also in the transport group, airline tickets rose 28.19% — in August there was a drop of 10.69% — and 9.18% in transport per application, whose prices had already risen 3.06% in the last month. Amid rising fuel prices and constant complaints from passengers about how difficult it is to request transport by application, the two main companies in the sector in Brazil, Uber and 99, decided to increase the drivers’ earnings.

Potatoes, tomato and cheese go up

The group of food and beverages (1.02%) had a slight deceleration in relation to August (1.39%) due to the retreat of meats (-0.21%), after seven consecutive months of high.

Kislanov explained that the fall in meat prices may be related to the reduction in exports to China — earlier this month, there were reports of cases of the so-called “mad cow disease”, as the BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy) is known.

The prices of onion (-6.43%), French bread (-2%) and rice (-0.97%) also retreated. However, fruits (5.39%), ground coffee (5.50%), whole chicken (4.50%) and chicken in pieces (4.42%) recorded significant increases.

The prices of sweet potatoes (20.02%), English potatoes (6.33%), tomatoes (5.69%) and cheese (2.89%) also increased.