Inflation measured by the IPCA rises 1.16% in September, the highest for the month since 1994; discharge in 12 months exceeds 10%

Official inflation in the country, measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), rose 1.16% in September 2021 compared to August, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released on Friday (8), compared to an increase of 0.87% in the previous month.

The September high is the highest for the month since 1994, when the index was 1.53%.

With that, the indicator accumulates highs of 6.90% in the year and 10.25% in the last 12 months, above the registered in the 12 immediately previous months (9.68%). In September last year, the monthly variation was 0.64%.

The expectation, according to the Refinitiv consensus, was 1.25% high compared to August 2021 and 10.33% compared to September 2020.

Eight of the nine groups of products and services surveyed rose in September, with the highlight being housing (2.56%), which was driven by the 6.47% increase in the electricity bill. In September, the “water scarcity” tariff flag became effective, which adds R$14.20 to the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed. In the previous month, red flag level 2 was in effect, in which the increase is smaller, R$ 9.49. In addition, there were tariff adjustments in Belém, Vitória and São Luís.

“This flag was triggered on account of the water crisis. The lack of rain has harmed the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants, which are the main source of electricity in the country. As a result, it was necessary to activate the thermoelectric plants, which have a higher energy generation cost. Thus, electricity had by far the greatest individual impact on the index in the month, with 0.31 percentage points, accumulating an increase of 28.82% in 12 months”, explains the IPCA manager, Pedro Kislanov.

Cylinder gas prices (3.91%) also continued to rise in September. “We have seen a sequence of increases in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in refineries by Petrobras. There are also adjustments applied by distributors. As a result, the price for the final consumer has increased every month. There have been 16 consecutive discharges. In 12 months, the gas accumulates increases of 34.67%”, details Kislanov.

The transport group (1.82%) accelerated, once again, due to fuels, which rose 2.43%, influenced by gasoline (2.32%) and ethanol (3.79%). In 12 months, gasoline has already increased 39.60% and ethanol, 64.77%. Vehicle gas (0.68%) and diesel oil (0.67%) also rose in the month.

Airline tickets (28.19%) had the biggest increase among non-food items in the month, after falling 10.69% in August, recording the third largest individual impact on the general index. Transport prices per application advanced 9.18% in September, and had already risen 3.06% in the previous month.

Price hike with food at home slows down

Food and beverages (1.02%) had a slight deceleration compared to August (1.39%) due to the decline in meat (-0.21%), after 7 consecutive months of high, which ended up pushing food in the household down (1.19%), compared to the result of 1.63% in the previous month. “This fall in meat may be related to the reduction in exports to China. Earlier this month, there were cases of mad cow disease in Brazilian production. With the suspension of exports, the supply of meat on the domestic market increased, which may have reduced the price”, explains Pedro Kislanov.

The prices of onion (-6.43%), French bread (-2.00%) and rice (-0.97%) also retreated. “In the case of French bread, we had a reduction in the price of wheat on the international market, which may have impacted this result,” said Kislanov.

On the other hand, the IPCA continues to record significant increases in food within the household. This is the case of fruits (5.39%), which contributed 0.05 pp to the September index, ground coffee (5.50%), whole chicken (4.50%) and chicken in pieces (4 .42%). “Chicken has gone up a lot due to the high cost of animal feed. It is also impacted by high electricity. As it is a meat substitute, the price of chicken tends to rise with greater demand”, explains the IPCA manager.

The prices of sweet potatoes (20.02%), potatoes (6.33%), tomatoes (5.69%) and cheese (2.89%) also increased in September.

Away-from-home food decelerated, from 0.76% in August to 0.59% in September. The main factor was the decline in snacks (-0.35%), which had risen 1.33% in the previous month. The meal increased by 0.94%, above the 0.57% observed in August. In addition, the prices of beer (1.32%) and soft drinks and mineral water (1.41%) also rose in September.

Housing, transport and food and beverages contributed around 86% of the September result (1 pp of the total of 1.16). The others were between a drop of 0.01% in education and a rise of 0.90% in articles of residence.

The increase in prices occurred in all areas surveyed in September. The highest index was registered in Rio Branco (1.56%), influenced by increases in the prices of electricity (6.09%) and new cars (3.57%). The lowest result occurred in Brasília (0.79%), due to the drop in gasoline prices (-0.81%) and vehicle insurance (-3.36%).

INPC

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) rose 1.20% in September, also the highest result for the month since 1994. In the year, the indicator accumulates an increase of 7.21% and, in 12 months, of 10 .78%, above the 10.42% observed in the immediately previous 12 months. In September 2020, the rate was 0.87%.

Food products rose 0.94% in September, below the change observed in August (1.29%). Non-food products had a high of 1.28%, while in August they had registered 0.75%.

All areas saw prices rise in September. The highest result was registered in the metropolitan region of Curitiba (1.65%), influenced by increases in the prices of electricity (6.80%) and gasoline (4.91%). The lowest was observed in the municipality of Goiânia (0.79%), where the declines in meat prices weighed (-1.65%).

