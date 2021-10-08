Intel Core i7-12700K surpasses 800 points in CPU-Z benchmark

Score is enough to beat the i9-11900K and Ryzen 9 5950x

we already had a lot of unofficial information about Intel’s next high-end CPU, the Core i9-12900k. This time, the member mainstream of the Alder Lake series, i7-12700K, had a result of the CPU-Z benchmark leaked and tweeted by TUM_APISAK. Apparently, the next i7 must have up to 45% better multi-thread performance compared to AMD Ryzen 7 5800X.

The i7-12700k hit 800.2 points in single-thread and 9423.2 points in multi-thread, this makes the CPU stronger than even the i9-11900K, with scores of 682 and 6563 respectively. The Ryzen 7 and i7 CPUs are rivals and in this dispute against the AMD 8c/16t (R7 5800x), the mainstream Alder Lake has a wide advantage against the 640 (single) and 6560 (multi) points.

If we compare the multi-thread test of i7-12700k (12c/20t) against Ryzen 9 5900x (12c/24t), AMD’s CPU would have a slight advantage. Although the comparison is not fair because it is different prices and segments, at the moment, the configuration of the two processors are similar, with the exception of 4 threads more for the Ryzen 9 5900x.



– Continues after advertising –

As for leaked tests of the next high-end Intel Alder Lake CPU, the i9-12900k, i7-12700K comes pretty close in single-thread benchmark with 25 points difference between them. The main difference between the two CPUs is 4 less “small” cores in the mainstream processor. It is not possible to know if the CPU in question is on a DDR5 or DDR4 platform, or even if it is overclocked in this benchmark

From all that is known so far about the Core i7-12700K is that its 12 cores will be split into 8 Golden Cove (big) cores for performance and the other 4 economical Gracemont (LITTLE) cores for basic tasks. Large cores will have a base clock of 3.6 GHz boosted to 5.0 GHz in up to two cores and 4.7 GHz in all cores.

already the smaller cores will operate between 3.6 GHz and 3.8 GHz. The CPU will have 25MB L3 and 125W cache. Intel is expected to showcase the Alder Lake CPUs on October 28th at its Intel Innovation event and the possible launch is expected on November 4th.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech, VideoCardz