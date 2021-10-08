Intel officially shows Alder Lake CPU for the first time

Less than a month before the announcement of the first models of the new generation

Also on this last Wednesday (6) the General Manager and Executive Vice President of Intel, Gregory M Bryant, shared on his official Twitter account an image showing the company’s Alder Lake processor. It is the first time that Intel has officially unveiled one of its models.

“Coming Soon to PCs Worldwide: 12th Gen Intel Core Processors. We can’t wait to show you the experiences they (the processors) enable.” – Free translation of the tweet

There is not much to comment here. This was the first official image but we had already seen some leaked photos before. The design hasn’t changed much over the course of the chips’ development, which isn’t really a surprise. In the image below, we can see the photo of the second engineering sample.



Image: Second engineering sample of an Alder Lake CPU (Videocardz/Playback)

We are very close to the announcement of the new generation of Intel processors, which will take place on October 28th. The new Alder Lake processors will be made from the 10 nm fabrication process and will feature an asynchronous architecture. That is, there will be “small” low-performance cores for energy savings and higher-performance “large” cores for situations where they are needed.



It is also worth noting that the 12th generation will be compatible with new technologies such as 5th generation PCIe and DDR5.

Via: Videocardz Source: Gregory M Bryant