IPCA: official inflation is 1.16% in September and reaches 10.25% in 12 months | Economy

Inflation calculated by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the official inflation of the country, accelerated from 0.87% in August to 1.16% in September, according to data released this Friday (8) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

went to highest rate for the months of September since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994, when the index was 1.53%.

As a result, inflation accumulated in 12 months reached 10.25%. In the year, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 6.90%.

Eight of the nine groups of products and services surveyed rose in September, with emphasis on the housing group (2.56%), which was driven by 6.47% increase in the electricity bill. In September, the Water Shortage banner came into effect, adding R$14.20 to the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed.

“This flag was triggered on account of the water crisis. The lack of rain has harmed the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants, which are the main source of electricity in the country. As a result, it was necessary to activate the thermoelectric plants, which have a higher energy generation cost. Thus, electricity had by far the greatest individual impact on the index in the month, with 0.31 percentage points, accumulating an increase of 28.82% in 12 months”, stated the manager of the IPCA, Pedro Kislanov.

Fuels also returned to weigh on the month’s inflation, driven by highs in the gasoline (2.32%) and ethanol (3.79%). In addition, vehicle gas (0.68%) and diesel oil (0.67%) also became more expensive.

Bottled gas accumulates high of almost 35% in 1 year

prices of cylinder gas (3.91%) also rose and accumulate high of 34.67% in the last 12 months.

Among foods, the highlights were increases in fruit (5.39%), ground coffee (5.50%), whole chicken (4.50%) and chicken in pieces (4.42%).

Persistent inflation and above target

The government’s central target for inflation in 2021 is 3.75%, and the tolerance range varies from 2.25% to 5.25%. At the end of September, the Central Bank raised its inflation estimate for the year from 5.8% to 8.5%, officially admitting that the target had been exceeded.

The financial market’s expectation for inflation in 2021 is currently at 8.51%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus survey. For 2022, the projection is at 4.14%.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, evaluated this week that the inflation rate in the country reached its peak in September and should start to fall from this month on.

The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or reduces the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic. Currently, the Selic is at 6.25%. According to Campos Neto, the current pace of Selic rise will cause inflation to converge to the 2022 target.

Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

The market currently projects a Selic rate at 8.25% per year at the end of 2021, but some analysts already estimate that the basic interest rate should surpass the level of 9% in 2022 by the end of the monetary tightening cycle.