iPhone 13 Pro Max camera set identical to 13 Pro, indicates DxOMark

the laboratory DxOMark, a reference in the analysis of smartphone components, lenses and cameras, pointed out that the cameras of iPhone 13 Pro Max has a performance identical to the iPhone 13 Pro.
For comparison purposes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max he had some considerable advantages over his younger brother. Apple has equaled the two models in terms of cameras in the new generation, something that can be seen as a positive point.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max received 137 points from DxOMark for rear cameras, being praised for the exposure on the photographed faces, with accurate skin tones and colors, as well as satisfactory detail in internal and external recordings.
The performance of the Portrait mode and, when shooting movies, dynamic range, white balance and focus were also highlighted. As for reviews, luminance noise and some white balance glitches didn’t fare very well.
The device presented clipping when shooting backlit scenes. The high noise level in videos the loss of some detail in darker scenes.
Already the front camera of the iPhone 13 Pro Max received 99 points and compliments on exposure, colors and tones and skin, precise detailing and competent video, with good white balance and focus. O device took 4th place in the overall DxOMark ranking and tied with the iPhone 13 Pro, of course, on the back set.
The negatives were also similar, such as luminance noise and occasional clipping, as well as noise in videos taken in low light. Already in the selfie ranking, the Apple model was in 12th place, also tied with other line 13 devices, which use the same camera.
