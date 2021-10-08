Islamic State claims attack that killed dozens in mosque in Afghanistan

KABUL — An explosion inside a Shiite branch of Islam mosque in Kunduz province in Afghanistan left more than 100 people dead and injured on Friday, according to preliminary information from the UN mission in the country. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, on its channel on the social network Telegram. According to local Taliban authorities, the crime took place after a suicide bomber infiltrated the faithful at the temple of Gozar-e-Sayed Abad.

Dost Mohammad Obaida, deputy chief of police in the province, told the AP agency that of the dozens of victims, “the majority are dead.” Other local health officials told Reuters there were between 70 and 80 dead, as well as dozens wounded.

Earlier, Matiullah Rouhani, the Taliban regional head in charge of Culture and Information, had informed the AFP agency that a provisional balance was 50 dead and 140 wounded.

“Today’s incident is part of a disturbing pattern of violence: third deadly attack this week, apparently targeting a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for last Sunday’s incident]near a mosque in Kabul. the perpetrator of Wednesday’s attack on a madrassa in Khost,” the UN mission reported on Twitter.





On the same social network, the spokesman for the Taliban government in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the crime would be investigated. “This afternoon there was an explosion at a mosque of our Shiite compatriots in Khan Abad in Bandar district in the provincial capital of Kunduz, and several of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” he wrote.

In an interview with Aamaj News, Jahanzib Salarzai, who works at the central hospital in Kunduz, said the number of people injured in the explosion “was very high” and that the health facility had “a low blood supply”. A hospital doctor told AFP the unit had received at least 35 bodies. The humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières said its clinic in Kunduz had received 15 deaths and more than 90 wounded.

Videos posted on social media show people screaming and running through the streets and victims inside the temple, which was packed for midday prayers.

The attack is already considered the deadliest since the Taliban took power in the country on 15 August.

Last Sunday, a similar attack was recorded in Kabul. An explosion occurred on the main thoroughfare outside the Edi Gah Mosque, where a ceremony was being conducted for the mother of spokesman Mujahid, according to Reuters.

The occurrence in Kabul was also claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan, the Afghan branch of ISIS known by the English acronym Isis-K. The Isis-K is an enemy of the Taliban and responsible for the attack at the Kabul airport that killed 180 people in late August, on the eve of the conclusion of the withdrawal of the US military that had occupied Afghanistan for 20 years.