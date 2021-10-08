Isolated Renegade and Compass; see the ranking

The Brazilian SUV market is literally dominated by Jeep. Between January and September, the group’s SUV brand Stellantis sold more than 111,000 units of the duo renegade and Compass. With a relentless monthly breath, Jeep will hardly lose its lead in 2021. But GM and Volkswagen expect a better end of the year for T-Cross and Tracker.

In 2020, the T-Cross was the best-selling SUV in Brazil. However, this year, the shortage of chips made the German brand stop production at the factory in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná. So, to reduce the damage, Volkswagen launched the sense version, which was exclusive to PCD. And, because of that, it has less equipment – and it demands less semiconductors.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

End of Fox and Priority to T-Cross

This week, the German automaker announced – with some delay – the end of Fox production. As we revealed in the Car Journal, the hatch had, therefore, its last unit produced on September 29th. At the time, employees broke the protocol, and then posted photos of the model on social networks. Thus, Fox says goodbye so that the factory in Paraná can focus its efforts on the production of T-Cross.

Double Production for Tracker

on the side of General Motors, the expectation is to resume the volumes of the Chevrolet Tracker delivered in early 2021. In March, the automaker shipped 6,410 units of the SUV made in São Caetano do Sul (SP). However, the factory had to stop in the middle of the year to prepare the assembly line to receive the new generation pickup Montana.

Chevrolet/Disclosure

To get an idea of ​​the impact, with the stoppage in São Caetano do Sul, the Tracker had only 244 licensed units in July. But in September, the number has already risen to 3,936 units. Not by chance, even with the setbacks, the Chevrolet compact SUV is the 5th best-selling model of the year in the category, considering the accumulated until September.

New Hyundai Crete to the top of the leaders

In the middle of this dispute is the Hyundai Crete, which has just gained a new generation made in Piracicaba. The SUV arrived at the South Korean brand’s dealerships about two weeks ago totally revamped and with a higher price positioning – ranging from R$ 107,490 to R$ 149,990, this outside São Paulo, where it starts at R$ 111,190 and reaches R$ $152,290.