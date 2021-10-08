‘It was my decision’, says doctor about postponing analysis that could bar SUS ‘covid kit’ – Policy

the pulmonologist Carlos Carvalho, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP), says that the analysis of the use of medicines in the so-called “covid kit” in the pre-hospital phase, it was removed from the agenda of the meeting of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Content) at his request.

Carvalho was chosen as coordinator of the group by the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

How was Conitec’s decision on the issue of chloroquine use in the SUS?

First of all, I am not a member of Conitec. The commission has several representatives from different places that I don’t even know who they are. I was invited to participate today, just as I have been invited since June because, at the request of Minister Marcelo Queiroga, I am doing work to generate guidelines for the treatment of covid-19.

We set up a care line. From the moment the patient is at home until the moment they need to be hospitalized, use oxygen, be intubated, etc. All the steps until he was released and returned home. It’s a long job. We will have eight documents. Four have already been approved by Conitec. When there is a meeting for approval, they invite me to present.

Today there were three documents on the agenda that were generated by our group. I presented two and the third was off the agenda. What left the agenda was the document on pre-hospital treatment for covid-19.

Would this pre-hospital treatment be early treatment?

Early treatment is popular in newspaper columns. People can understand early treatment as a preventive thing. I don’t have anything and then I take something to prevent it. The preventive treatment against covid-19 that has already proven effective is just one: the vaccine. The only thing that prevents it is the vaccine. There is another sense of early treatment. For example: I started to get sick, my nose is running and I am going to take a cold medicine. Those are the symptomatic treatments. Or I have the flu and I’m going to take an antiviral drug that kills the influenza virus. This is discussed in this pre-hospital care document. In other words: the individual is not so serious as to need hospitalization. Early treatment is aimed at preventing him from needing a hospital stay.

Is the early treatment advocated by President Bolsonaro (taking chloroquine and other drugs from the so-called covid kit in the hope of not getting sick) discussed in this document?

Yes, in the first four documents already discussed at Conitec there was a chapter on in-hospital treatment. This subject was discussed in the hospital phase. Hospital treatment is already defined. These medications you are referring to have no indication for hospital treatment.

Today, a document evaluating pre-hospital pharmacological treatment would be presented. These drugs have also been studied. There is a conclusion about these drugs, as there is a conclusion about antibiotics, corticoids, anticoagulants and everything that has been used to date for the treatment of covid-19.

What is the conclusion about the so-called “covid kit”?

As the document left the agenda and will be re-presented, it is not public yet. I can’t tell you something that isn’t public yet. I coordinate a group of professors, researchers and doctors specializing in this area and we made the document. I asked all of them not to provide any information until the conclusions were presented at the Conitec meeting. It would be featured today. As it left the agenda, it wasn’t. It would be unethical of me to advance you with something that was not presented.

From the group’s profile, I can imagine that you value scientific evidence, right?

Yes, it is a group formed by professors and researchers from Unesp Botucatu, the Paulista School of Medicine (Unifesp), USP, Unicamp, the best universities in São Paulo and outside the state. A team of specialists from various medical societies was assembled. The National Academy of Medicine appointed its representatives. Everyone is more or less involved in science and advocates for it. If you’re going to draw an inference and come to a conclusion, that’s private to you.

Why was the decision off the agenda?

It was my request. The document on the agenda had been made with scientific information in force until the end of August. All scientific works published in September were not included. At the end of September, a very impactful article was published that, in my interpretation, could change the conclusion of our report. In addition to this article, others have appeared because every day there are five or ten articles about covid-19. Therefore, I asked Conitec for an extra period for our group to meet and re-evaluate these new articles. In this document we will indicate potential treatments for patients with covid, in the pre-hospital phase. The committee agreed to give us more time to do this re-evaluation of the other document.

The request for adjournment was made by mr. today during the meeting?

No, I sent this request to Conitec earlier this week. Today he was informed during the meeting that he would be off the agenda. As I do not know the rite of Conitec and the Ministry of Health, I consulted about the possibility of revising the document. Then they asked me to send a letter requesting the removal from the agenda, with a justification. During the meeting, I explained this justification to all members of Conitec and there was an agreement to give us more time to make this adaptation.

What impactful study could change the report’s conclusion?

It is a study that was published in the The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in late September on a combination of monoclonal antibodies. My concern is to give the population medicines that treat covid. I’m not worried about medicines that others talk about. I have nothing to do with it. As they gave more time, the literature will be revised. We did the review from January of last year until August of this year. Now let’s go from September 1st to the end of September to complete our review of the scientific literature. Obviously, this important study will appear. At the same time, other studies will emerge. Let’s evaluate them all. If there are any others who can influence our decisions, they will be absorbed. Our commitment is to science and to the result of the best option for patients. I did not want a “dead” document to leave the meeting today, without the possibility of incorporating this remedy – if it is really good.

The patient with covid can receive a series of medications: corticoids, anti-inflammatory drugs, anticoagulants, antibiotics, antivirals, antimalarials (such as chloroquine), antiparasitics (like ivermectin). Everything that has come out in the literature about remedies that have been used to treat covid is discussed in this document. A conclusion is reached about each of them. We didn’t stop twenty important people to discuss two little remedies. It would be stupid. We are discussing a complete line of care (from home to the ICU). We discuss how to reduce patient mortality in the ICU, what to do when oxygen is lacking, etc.

Our view is different. We have nothing to do with this fight. If there is a drug that shows a potential for treatment, I want to include it in the document that will indicate treatment for the population. The evaluation of all drugs is important. Recommend a drug is important, but not recommending it also plays a role. This is because even drugs that are ineffective against covid have side effects that need to be considered. We are looking for options that might be helpful in treating the covid patient. 500 people die a day from covid in Brazil. You can’t live in this world.

Was the postponement of the decision a determination that came from the minister or the president?

No. I sent a letter earlier this week to the president of Conitec, Vania Canuto, explaining the reasons why I would like to have the opportunity to evaluate these new treatments. I am not chairman of the board at Conitec. I don’t even know where the commission is. I haven’t been to Brasília for two or three years. I have nothing to do with it.

When the minister took over the portfolio, he told me that each medical society makes a different guideline on how covid should be treated. The Ministry of Health has already made three guidelines and the professional who is at the cutting edge does not know which is the best. The minister asked me to gather everyone involved in this and make a directive for the Ministry of Health. I spoke with the presidents of all societies, scientists and researchers who were doing this line of care.

The minister told the CPI, the first time he went there, that there was a group coordinated by me that is analyzing the guidelines and will present this to Conitec. After he said that, I had to present virtually all the protocols to the commission.

When will the decision come out?

I ordered at least 15 days. If our group manages to finish within this period, there could be an extraordinary meeting of Conitec. If it is only ready at the end of the month, the matter is for the next committee meeting, in early November. The document is now ready. Just see if there’s anything else to add.