It’s official: Rockstar Games confirms Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is real!

Through its official YouTube channel, developer Rockstar has confirmed the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Unfortunately, the developer has not confirmed the release date.

In the short trailer released on YouTube, Rockstar just confirmed that Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be featured in the game, without revealing none gameplay or official release date. The game confirms all the rumors that were already circulating on the internet recently. Check out:

