Ivermectin: How False Science Created Miracle Remedy Belief Against Covid | Coronavirus

Ivermectin has been treated by some as a “miracle” remedy for Covid-19 and has often been advocated by those against the vaccine. It was even recommended by health authorities in some countries.

But the BBC shows that there are serious errors in a number of key studies. on which the drug’s advocates are based.

For several years, ivermectin has been a vital antiparasitic drug used in the treatment of humans and animals. But during the pandemic, there was an outcry by some advocates to use the drug for another purpose — to fight Covid-19 and prevent deaths.

US, UK and EU health authorities have found that there is insufficient evidence for the use of the drug against Covid, but thousands of supporters, many of them anti-vaccine movement activists, continued to campaign vigorously for its use. .

You are neither horse nor cow, stop taking ivermectin, warns US drug agency

Covid CPI: Ivermectin producer says he has not done efficacy studies for Covid, but still paid for ads

Members of groups on social networks exchange tips on how to get the medicine, even defending the versions used on animals.

The hype around ivermectin — based on the strength of belief in research — has led a large number of people around the world to use the drug.

Drug advocates point to a number of scientific studies and often claim that the evidence is being ignored or covered up.

But a review of these studies by a group of independent scientists raised serious doubts about this body of research.

The BBC shows that more than a third of the top 26 drug trials for use in combating Covid-19 show serious errors or signs of potential fraud. And none of the others have convincing evidence of ivermectin’s effectiveness.

Kyle Sheldrick, one of the group of researchers investigating the studies, said they had not found “a single clinical trial” claiming that ivermectin prevented deaths from Covid-19 that contained “no obvious signs that they were fabricated or such errors. critics that invalidated the study”.

Key issues include:

The same patient data is used several times for supposedly different people;

Evidence that selection of patients for test groups was not random;

Unlikely numbers to occur naturally;

Incorrectly calculated percentages;

Local health organizations that are unaware of studies.

All scientists in the group — Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, James Heathers, Nick Brown and Sheldrick — have a history of unmasking dubious science.. They have been working together remotely on an informal and voluntary basis during the pandemic.

They formed a group that looked further into ivermectin studies after biomedical student Jack Lawrence detected problems with an influential study from Egypt.

Among other issues, contained patients who had died before the start of the research. And now the scientific journal that published the study has recanted.

The group of independent scientists examined virtually all randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of ivermectin and Covid — in theory, the highest quality evidence — including all the key studies regularly cited by the drug’s advocates.

The RCTs provide that participants will be randomly assigned to receive the drug being tested or a placebo — a drug simulation with no active properties.

The team also analyzed six particularly influential observational trials. This type of trial looks at what happens to people who are already taking the drug — so it can be influenced by the type of person who chooses to take the treatment.

Out of a total of 26 studies examined, there was evidence in five that the data might have been faked—for example, they contained virtually impossible numbers or table rows of identical patients that had been copied and pasted.

In another five, big red flags were raised—for example, the numbers didn’t add up, the percentages were incorrectly calculated, or the local health authorities were not aware that they had occurred.

In addition to these failed trials, authors of 14 studies did not send back requested data. Independent scientists say that this kind of attitude is a sign of possible fraud.

The sample of research articles reviewed by the independent group also contains some high quality studies from around the world.

But the biggest problems were all in the studies that made big claims about ivermectin — in fact, the greater the claim in terms of lives saved or infections averted, the greater the concerns that suggest that may have been forged or invalid, the researchers found.

While it is extremely difficult to rule out human error in these trials, Sheldrick, a physician and researcher at the University of New South Wales in Australia, believes it is highly likely that at least some of them may have been consciously manipulated.

It found that, in a recent study in Lebanon, details of 11 patients were copied and pasted repeatedly — suggesting that many of the trial’s alleged patients actually did not exist.

The study’s authors told the BBC that “the original dataset was manipulated, sabotaged or mistakenly inserted into the final file” and that they submitted a retraction to the journal that published it.

Another study from Iran seemed to show that ivermectin prevented Covid from killing people.

But the scientists who investigated it found problems. The records of how much iron was in the patients’ blood contained numbers in a sequence that was unlikely to occur naturally.

And the patients who received the placebo had much lower blood oxygen levels before the start of the study than those who received ivermectin. Therefore, they were already sicker and statistically more likely to die.

But this pattern repeated itself in a wide variety of different measurements. People with “bad” measurements ended up in the placebo group, and those with “good” measurements in the ivermectin group.

The probability of this happening randomly across all these different measurements was very small, Sheldrick argues.

Morteza Niaee, who led the Iran study, defended the results and methodology and disagreed with the problems attributed to him, adding that it was “very normal to see such randomization” when several different factors were taken into account and that not all were related to risk of covid of the participants.

But the Lebanese and Iranian trials were excluded from a Cochrane article — the international experts on reviewing scientific evidence — because they were “poorly reported studies.” The review concluded that there was no evidence of benefit from ivermectin when it came to Covid.

The largest and highest quality study of ivermectin published to date is the Together essay at McMasters University in Canada. He found no benefit from the drug in Covid’s case.

Ivermectin is generally considered a safe drug, although there have been some reports of side effects.

Calls about suspected ivermectin poisoning in the US have increased a lot, but from a very small base (435 to 1,143 this year) — and most of those cases were not serious.

Patients experienced vomiting, diarrhea, hallucinations, confusion, drowsiness and tremors. But indirect harm can come from giving people a false sense of security, especially if they opt for ivermectin over seeking hospital treatment for Covid or getting vaccinated.

Patricia Garcia, a public health expert in Peru, said that at some point estimated that 14 out of 15 patients she saw at the hospital were taking ivermectin — and that when they arrived, they were “very, very sick”.

Large pro-Ivermectin Facebook groups have turned into forums for people to find tips on where to buy the drug, including preparations aimed at animals.

Some groups regularly post posts about conspiracy theories that they are covering up for ivermectin, in addition to promoting antivaccination sentiment or encouraging patients to leave the hospital if they are not receiving the drug.

Fake antivacin content grows 131% on Facebook with start of immunization against Covid, points out project linked to USP

Antivacine movement is criminal, says Drauzio Varella

These channels have coordinated the harassment of doctors who do not prescribe ivermectin, and insults have been directed at scientists.

Professor Andrew Hill of the University of Liverpool in the UK has written an influential positive review of ivermectin, originally saying the world should “get ready, get supplies, be ready to approve [o medicamento]”.

Now he says the studies don’t stand up to scrutiny — but after he changed his mind, based on new evidence that emerged, he was insulted.

Petrobras employees denounce company doctors for prescribing ineffective drugs against Covid

A small number of qualified physicians have had an exaggerated influence on the debate about ivermectin around the world.

The views of the notorious defender Pierre Kory have not changed, despite the main issues raised about the studies. He criticized “superficial interpretations of emerging trial data.”

Tess Lawrie — a doctor specializing in pregnancy and childbirth — founded the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (Bird) Group. She called for a break from the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and made unfounded claims suggesting that the vaccine had caused a large number of deaths, based on a common misreading of the safety data.

When asked during an online panel what evidence could convince her that ivermectin doesn’t work, she replied, “Ivermectin works. There’s nothing that will convince me.”

He told the BBC: “The only problems with the evidence base are the relentless efforts to undermine it.”

Around the world, it wasn’t originally opposition to vaccines but the lack of them that led people to ivermectin.

The drug has been approved, recommended or prescribed at various times for Covid in India, South Africa, Brazil, Peru and much of the rest of Latin America, as well as Slovakia.

In Brazil, the drug is defended, without scientific basis, by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) as a strategy to combat the coronavirus, within the so-called “covid kit” or “early treatment”. However, directors of Intensive Care Units of reference hospitals in Brazil link the ‘Covid kit’ to a higher risk of death.

Health authorities in Peru and India have stopped recommending ivermectin in their treatment guidelines.

In February, Merck — one of the companies that makes the drug — said that “there was no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against Covid-19.”

In South Africa, the drug has become a battleground — doctors point out the lack of evidence, but many patients desperately want access as vaccine distribution has been patchy and problematic.

A general practitioner in the country told the case of a relative, a registered nurse, who did not schedule the coronavirus vaccine for which she was eligible and ended up catching the virus.

“When she started to get worse, instead of seeking proper evaluation and treatment, she treated herself with ivermectin,” she says.

“Instead of seeing a doctor, she continued on ivermectin and received oxygen at home. When I learned how low her oxygen saturation levels were (66%), I begged her daughter to take her to the ER.”

“At first they were reluctant, but I convinced them to go. She passed away a few hours later.”

*Additional reporting by Shruti Menon.