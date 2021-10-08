Job creation in the US slows down sharply in September; unemployment rate drops to 4.8% By Reuters



© Reuters. Sign announcing hiring in New York 06/06/2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo



By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Job creation in the United States rose far less than expected in September amid job closures in the public sector, but hiring could increase in coming months as Covid-19 infections they decrease and people go back to looking for work.

The Labor Department said in its jobs report on Friday that 194,000 jobs were created outside the agricultural sector last month. The August data has been revised to show the creation of 366,000 jobs, instead of the 235,000 previously reported.

Economists consulted by Reuters expected 500,000 jobs to be opened. Estimates ranged from 700,000 to 250,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%, compared to 5.2% in August.

The modest job gain could dampen expectations of a rapid acceleration in economic growth after an apparently sharp slowdown in the third quarter. The US labor market and economy remain constrained by the shortage of labor and raw materials caused by the pandemic.

The September employment report is the only one available prior to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on November 2nd and 3rd. The US central bank signaled last month that it could start cutting back on its monthly bond purchases as early as November.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that “a reasonably good employment report would be needed” to achieve the central bank’s goal of curtailing its massive bond-buying scheme.

In the coming months, there is cautious optimism that labor shortages could ease after benefits offered by the federal government ended in September. Businessmen and Republicans blamed the expanded benefits to the unemployed for the lack of workers.

There were a record 10.9 million job openings at the end of July. But many unemployed people appear to have saved some of the government’s money and are therefore in no hurry to start looking for work.

(By Lucia Mutikani)