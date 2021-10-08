Joia do Atltico is in the list of 60 of the most promising young people in the world

Svio, from Atltico, was included in the list drawn up by



60 of the most promising young players in the world. The traditional English journal mentioned ten South Americans. See the gallery above (if it doesn’t open or doesn’t work for you, please refresh this page or click HERE ).

The “Next Generation” special details the characteristics of the athletes, all born in 2004. “Football is a bit boring. I want to mess up, bring more joy to the game,” said Savinho, 17 years, publication.

“With these characteristics, Savinho makes it clear what he wants to achieve in football. One of the most skillful youngsters of his generation, he is a promising Atltico player who is inspired by a club legend. ‘My idol Ronaldinho. I like him because he’s remarkable. . He was different, I like everything about him'”, continues the



.

“At Atltico since 2014, Savinho caught the attention of Jorge Sampaoli and made his professional debut in September 2020, aged 16, five months of nine days, breaking Reinaldo’s record as the youngest player to play for Atltico at the Brazilian Nationals,” he adds. .

Savinho is considered the main jewel formed in the athletic base in recent years. Currently, he is part of the professional squad led by coach Cuca and, occasionally, participates in games for the under-20 team.

Three more Brazilians were mentioned in the publication: right-back Vinicius Tobias (International) and forwards ngelo (Santos) and Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo).