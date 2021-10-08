Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize for freedom of expression

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, in May 2019 photo, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, in June 2012 photo. The two journalists won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize| Photo: EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to defend freedom of expression, the Nobel Prize committee announced on Friday.

They were recognized for their “courageous battle for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia”. In its announcement, the Nobel Prize committee stated that defending journalism is essential to guaranteeing peace and stability.

Maria Ressa he uses freedom of speech to expose “abuses of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism” in his country, the Philippines. In 2012, she co-founded Rappler, a digital media company for investigative journalism. “As a journalist and executive director of Rappler, Ressa has proven to be a fearless advocate of freedom of expression,” the committee said.

Journalist Maria Ressa, Philippines, one of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners | EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Since its launch, Rappler has become one of the most popular media platforms in the country, offering stories and calls for social activism. Reporters from the organization uncovered cases of corruption by the government and public figures and denounced the abuses and violent acts of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

“The death toll is so high that the campaign resembles a war waged against the country’s own population,” the committee said.

Allegations of extrajudicial executions in Duterte’s drug war caused the Philippine president’s ire. In 2017, Duterte declared the news site to be “completely American-owned”. An investigation was then opened against the newspaper, which had its license revoked by the government in 2018. Maria Ressa has already been arrested, convicted of “cyber libel”, in controversial cases seen as a blow to press freedom in the country.

Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov “It has been defending freedom of expression in Russia for decades under increasingly challenging conditions,” the committee said. In 1993, he was one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta and since 1995 he has been editor-in-chief of the publication.

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, one of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners

The committee described the press vehicle as “the most independent in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power”.

People who were exposed by the newspaper for corruption cases responded with harassment, threats, violence and even murder. Six of the newspaper’s reporters have already been killed, including Anna Politkovskaya, who wrote reports on the war in Chechnya in which she denounced Vladimir Putin’s government for human rights violations.

She was murdered at age 48 in Moscow, in a crime that turned 15 on Thursday, 7 October. On the date, Putin was celebrating his 54th birthday, and some opponents believed the crime was a “gift” to the Russian president.

“Despite the killings and threats, Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy. He has consistently defended the rights of journalists,” the committee said.

The committee chose the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners from 329 candidates. Journalists will share the prize of 10 million SEK (approximately R$6.3 million).

Who are the 2021 Nobel Prize winners

The winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature was Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, author of several works dealing with the issue of refugees and immigrants.

This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan, scientists who developed a tool for building molecules that led to advances in the pharmaceutical industry and the creation of “greener” compounds.

The Nobel Prize in Physics was announced on Tuesday to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi. The Committee said that their work is essential to understanding the changes in the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences those changes.

On Monday, the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology was awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their studies of how the human body perceives heat and touch, which led to the development of pain relievers.

The winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics will be announced on Monday (11).

