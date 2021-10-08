Judge suspends Texas pro-life law after lawsuit filed by Biden government

How did you feel about this article?

Pro-life protester in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A US federal judge ruled on Wednesday (6) the suspension of a Texas pro-life law that went into effect on September 1st.

District Judge Robert Pitman’s decision, from Austin, Texas, temporarily vetoes the application of the so-called heartbeat law, which prohibits abortion from being performed in the state once the fetal heartbeat can be detected (usually around the sixth week of pregnancy) and provides that any citizen can file civil action against people who “help or induce” the termination of pregnancy after this period.

According to information from the American press, Pitman, appointed to the position by former US President Barack Obama in 2014, made the decision within a process in which the government of President Joe Biden questions the matter and after receiving allegations from federal and state attorneys. Texas last Friday (1).

The Texas government must appeal the decision to the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which, according to the Texas Tribune, is considered the most conservative court of appeals in the country and previously authorized the law’s restrictions to take effect. .