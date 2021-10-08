Juliette reveals fear of cancellation: ‘I’m not ready’

Juliette has gone from an anonymous lawyer and makeup artist to a highly successful singer and influencer. The ‘BBB 21’ winner is excited for the new stage of her life and career, however, she fears that at some point she will suffer hate.

In an interview with Glamor magazine, Anitta’s friend confesses that she is not ready to be judged by social media: “I even commented that I’m not prepared for a cancellation, I’m very sensitive. So far I’ve received a lot of love, almost nothing of hate. A little experience I’ve had has hurt me,” he reveals.

Furthermore, she reveals that, as a public person, she is entitled to give her opinion on important matters.

“It would be contradictory if I omitted myself. I’ll do it, I’ll say it, but with responsibility, because I know the weight of my words. I try to speak in a way that doesn’t hurt. The artist has a responsibility, and a social debt. When you don’t know. exposes, when you omit yourself, it harms society. You have to take a stand, yes. Promote something positive. I don’t omit,” he guarantees.

scared of fame

Juliette again emphasizes that she didn’t handle fame very well at first.

“I was very (scared) (…) I had to review the old events of my life, of course, in smaller proportions, which prepared me to receive everything I receive today. I only faced one more challenge”, he points out.