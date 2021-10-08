Juliette surprises by exposing the unbelievable attitude her mother took with Carla Diaz

Dona Fatima, mother of Juliette Freire, surprised carla diaz with an intimate question asked in the last Wednesday (06), during a meeting they had in a hotel.

The family patriarch of the winner of the BBB 2021, without any shame, questioned the actress of soap operas from Globe if she had put the silicone that the Rubinho character had promised her in the soap opera The Force of Willing.

“I asked if she stayed with Rubinho. Then, in that soap opera, that Rubinho boy said he was going to give silicone”, reported Fatima, in her daughter’s Stories.

Juliette later confirmed the story. “Mainha asked if she really put the silicone that Rubinho gave her”he said, laughing.

Speaking of Carla Diaz, she gave a revealing interview this week. The blonde told Extra that she managed to surpass the BBB’s main award after her time on the program:

“Thank God, I managed to exceed this program’s value. I am very happy. The BBB really changed my life in that way. Commercially, many campaigns and advertising emerged. There are so many requests that I get dizzy, trying to reconcile. Two years ago, I took over the reins of my career together with my mother. It’s not just getting there and doing it, I participate in the entire negotiation. I made two collabs, a line of handkerchiefs and one of glasses. I loved being inserted in this world of fashion”.

“The business side is a thousand and the artist side too. I received some scripts, invitations to movies and theater, I’m really excited. There’s a character that I still can’t talk about, who left me enchanted and full of desire to do it. In addition to acting, I’m supposed to be a producer. Great design. There was also an invitation to a series, but I couldn’t reconcile. I want to choose what I’m going to do, jobs that motivate me and challenge me”, completed.

Despite the financial achievements, Carla said that she cannot be a consumer: “Can you believe that after I left the BBB, I didn’t buy anything? I keep borrowing my mom’s car (laughs). My relationship with money is like this: if it’s to give a gift to someone I love, I’m an open hand. When it comes to buying something for me, I think about five times before I spend it“.

Watch:



This content cannot be displayed in your browser.