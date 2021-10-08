Justice Orders Deltan to Pay R$ 40,000 to Renan for Pain and Suffering; Look

× Photo: Vagner Rosário/Crusoé

The Justice of Alagoas determined that the prosecutor of the Republic Deltan Dallagnol (photo) pay R$ 40 thousand to senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) for moral damages.

The congressman alleges that the former coordinator of Lava Jato tried to interfere in the 2019 election of the Senate presidency by criticizing him on social media. In January of that year, Deltan wrote on Twitter:

“If Renan is president of the Senate, we are unlikely to see anti-corruption reform passed. He has several investigations against him for corruption and money laundering. Many senators can vote for him in hiding, but they won’t have the courage to vote in the light of day.”

In action, Renan says that Dallagnol published content on social networks “against said application”, acting like “political militant” for discredit your image. also claims “the defendant’s personal militancy would have had the intended effects”.

The congressman also mentions that, after withdrawing his candidacy for the presidency of the Senate, Dallagnol celebrated the fact on social networks “almost like a personal victory” and says he suffered damage to his honor and image.

Judge Ivan Vasconcelos Brito Junior, of the 1st Civil Court of the Capital, assessed in the decision that the publications “have a personal character, reaching the author in his objective honor, with regard to his reputation before third parties, notably his voters“

“It is clear the strong moral shock borne by the plaintiff, since the words said by the defendant were offensive, imputing the practice of criminal facts during an election period, generating a shock to its image before its voters, configuring the damage of an in re ipsa character, that is to say, that does not depend on the proof of the damage, as it is practiced through the internet.” added.