Kena was the best selling game on the PS Store in September • Eurogamer.pt

In a month full of news, the list of best-selling games on PlayStation Store is full of firsts.

While on the PS4 list the games on sale reigned supreme, on the PS5 list we see that Kena: Bridge of Spirits managed to conquer the 1st position among the best selling games in Sony’s digital store (it was 16th in the best sellers for PS4).

Continuing on the bestseller list in Europe for PS5, NBA 2K22 took 1st place in the US and Canada, but in Europe it came in 2nd, while Deathloop grabbed 2nd place in the US and Canada, but took 4th place in the Europe, behind Diablo II: Resurrected.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT is another September debut that scored a place in the top 5 in Europe, 9th across the Atlantic, while Life is Strange: True Colors closes the top 10 list in the US, but came in at 11th in Europe.

In a month full of firsts, we have 4 out of the 5 best-selling games:

Top Selling PS5 Games