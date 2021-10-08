Kinect is “resurrected” by Sky

Kinect is back!

During the presentation of its first TV, the pay-TV operator sky revealed that it is bringing Kinect “back”.

According to Sky, the new version of Kinect has been developed in partnership with Microsoft, but it won’t be compatible with Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, but with the first smart tv from the company, Sky Glass, which is expected to be marketed only, at least for now, in the UK with sizes ranging from 43, 55 and 65 inches.

“Working with Microsoft, and we’re also building a fantastic feature that lets us watch TV together, even if we’re miles away. It syncs your TV with other homes, with video and chat integrated onscreen, and you can choose content from the biggest channels — including Premier League games, movies, and all your favorite entertainment.” he said.

The device includes a 4K camera, motion controls and much more. What’s more, the successor to Kinect can also become controllers for simple games like fruit Ninja. It can also transform into a microphone to use the television’s virtual assistant.

