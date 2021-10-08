Laporta says he tried to sign Neymar and thought about getting Messi for free at Barcelona | spanish football

Responsible for Barcelona’s latest unsuccessful attempts to renew Messi’s contract, president Joan Laporta said he had hoped the Argentine would say he would “play for free” to stay at the club. In a long interview on “RAC1” radio, the president, who has always had a good relationship with the number 10 shirt, highlighted that he reached the limit in negotiations.

When it came time to make the decision, I thought I was doing my best for Barça. I was hoping there would be a change of direction and say “I play for free”, but you can’t think a player of that height would do that.” — Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona

– We have a very good relationship, I knew that when we had recovered the economy would compensate him, but to demand it thinking about what he has in Paris… – he said.

Messi even gave up half of his salary to try to renew his contract with Barcelona, ​​which came to an end in the middle of the year. Despite having wanted to leave the club in a litigious way a year earlier, still under Josep Maria Bartomeu’s management, the star turned back and would like to stay at Camp Nou. However, given Barça’s delicate economic situation and La Liga wage rules, the renovation was unfeasible.

“If it were a joint-stock company, it would be bankrupt,” says Barcelona CEO on club crisis

1 of 1 Barcelona president Joan Laporta is on good terms with Messi — Photo: Getty Images Barcelona president Joan Laporta has a good relationship with Messi — Photo: Getty Images

Laporta, however, pointed out that issues relating to the payment of a star like Messi were not the only ones that weighed in when defining the future of the shirt 10. The president indicated that, when Barça ended negotiations and announced the Argentine’s farewell, he already had a proposal from PSG in his hands. But he guaranteed that he doesn’t have any kind of hurt.

– No, I love him too much to be angry. But there comes a time when, when you see it can’t happen, there is disappointment on both sides. There was a desire to stay, but also pressure with the offer he had. He knew that if he didn’t stay, he would go to PSG. Messi will go down in Barça history as the best player in history and I would like to preserve this idea. Everything indicates that he had the offer of PSG before leaving Barça. We knew during the negotiation that he had a very powerful offer.

“They said that Neymar wanted to come”

The Barcelona president also confirmed that he had even tried to sign Neymar at the beginning of the summer transfer window. He claims that he was told that the Brazilian wanted to leave PSG and tried to negotiate, before having full knowledge of the club’s economic situation, which needed to lower the salaries of its main players in order to keep them.

– We didn’t have the right idea, and as the director explained the numbers to us, we thought there was a margin. They (Neymar’s staff) also told us that he wanted to come, but gave in to PSG’s proposal. They said they wouldn’t continue, but they convinced him. He didn’t let me down. This is the law of football and whoever makes the best offer takes it. The result of not hiring him was good, it would not have resolved – he recalled.

Laporta also insisted on reiterating the permanence of coach Ronald Koeman in charge of the team, despite the Spanish press having indicated that the Dutchman would be fired after the derby against Atletico Madrid. The president, however, has been playing coach publicly even before the defeat before the FIFA Date – and again said that he needs to trust the team commander.

After listening to people different from my confidence, I came to the conclusion that I have to act as I did with Rijkaard. He deserves a margin of confidence. He’s a coolie like all of us, he loves Barça, he decided to get into a situation of maximum sporting and institutional difficulty.” — Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona