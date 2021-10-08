Largest comet ever identified is approaching Earth

Considered by astronomers to be one of the biggest comets ever seen, the Bernardinelli-Bernstein, which left the edge of the Solar System, is heading towards Earth. It is 150 km in diameter, about 31 times larger than anything scientists have ever observed.

The comet was identified by the American Space Agency (NASA) in 2014, but it was only this year — seven years later — that scientists were able to find it. Named after the scientists who discovered it, one of which is Brazilian, Bernardinelli-Bernstein, at first, was mistaken for a type of star known as the “dwarf planet”.

But as it got closer to our planet, astronomers could see that it was actually the comet identified in 2014. Over the next few years, it should get even closer to Earth, giving scientists the opportunity to understand more about the Earth. formation of the Solar System.

A comet is basically made up of ice. (Source: Aleksandar Pasaric/Reproduction)

What is a comet?

Comets orbit the sun and have similarities to asteroids, but their composition is different. They are massive balls basically made of ice, dust and some rocky material. Its physical structure is divided into the nucleus, hair or coma, and the tail — which can extend for millions of kilometers.

Another curious fact is that they can be periodic (like the Halley comet, which passes through the Solar System every 76 years) and non-periodic, the ones that quickly enter and leave the Solar System.

According to NASA, there are 3,743 comets known to humans.

Bernardinelli-Bernstein will take millions of years to circle the sun. (Source: Alex Andrews/Reproduction)

Why is comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein almost a “rock star”?

Until then, scientists were aware of comets 3 to 5 km in diameter, which can be compared to the size of a small village, for example. However, the Bernardinelli-Bernstein, specifically, is approximately 150 km in diameter. It is almost the distance between Rio de Janeiro and Cabo Frio.

Despite its size and route, there’s nothing to worry about: its orbit is and will remain very far from Earth. The closest it should get to our planet is about 2.5 billion kilometers away from the Sun, and that’s just on January 21, 2031.