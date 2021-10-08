Largest solar park in São Paulo can supply city of 751,000 inhabitants – Economy

THE EDP Renewables (EDPR), Portuguese multinational of energy, opened this Friday, 8, the biggest solar park of the State of São Paulo and the fifth largest in Brazil. With a capacity of 252 megawatts (MW), the complex is located in the city of Pereira Barreto, 150 km from the capital, and generates enough energy to supply a municipality of 751,000 inhabitants. The investment in the project was R$750 million.

The plant has 600,000 solar panels installed in an area equivalent to 421 football fields. The project is part of EDP’s energy transition, whose commitment is to reach 2030 with a 90% reduction in emissions compared to 2011. In Brazil, the goal should be achieved above all with the expansion of generation of wind energy and solar – centralized and distributed.

Pereira Barreto’s project alone will avoid the emission of more than 150 tons of CO2 per year. According to EDPR’s global president, Miguel Stilwell, other plants should be built in the region in the coming years. “This project represents the company’s commitment to diversification, in this case for photovoltaic solar energy.” Over the next five years, the company plans to invest R$ 16 billion in Brazil. This amount includes generation, transmission and also distribution of energy.

According to him, Brazil is a key market for the group’s business scenario. This is because the country has great potential in the two renewable sources in various regions. Stilwell believes that crises, like the one that Brazil and Europe are currently facing in the energy sector, will only be alleviated with the diversification of energy sources – preferably renewable.

The executive says that, like the Brazilian market, Europe is experiencing a surge in energy tariffs due to natural gasl. The price of fuel is six times more expensive compared to 2020. This is because there is greater demand for the product due to the recovery of economies. There are also supply problems, with delays in maintenance and a drop in investments.

Around here, the problem is the low reservoirs due to the lack of rain. And in this scenario, renewable sources have made a great contribution. In a few days, wind farms have been able to supply up to 20% of all energy consumed in the country.