Lary scolds Rico after bullshit

Lary Bottino repudiated Rico Melquiades’ attitudes in yesterday’s bullshit involving Dynho Alves in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

In the kitchen this morning, the influencer scolded her and said she didn’t agree with her friend’s stance on the reality show. “I don’t agree with anything you do and I won’t be sniffing your c** like these girls [Day e Aline] who don’t even know you. That’s what I p**,” Lary began.

Rico defended his friends and recalled situations outside of “The Farm”. “They don’t sniff my c**, they’re talking to me. Just like you over there [no reality De Férias Com o Ex Brasil], it’s not that you wiped, you talked and turned your back on me. They say I’m wrong, yes,” pointed out the comedian.

“I don’t turn my back on you no, you’re my friend,” countered Lary. “I’m talking there [De Féria Com o Ex Brasil], the way you turned your back there, they didn’t see it here, but they don’t say I’m right,” recalled Rico.

Lary went on to say that the boy’s stance on harming the house was not right. “I think yesterday, regardless of whether people are making fun of it or not, so what? F**. You also do it all the time and no one throws coffee on the floor. Got it? You can’t be hurting the collective. That doesn’t exist, man. There is no such thing as what you did yesterday.”

“Every time you make a reaction like that, they will have the same reaction, understand?”, analyzed the influencer in reference to the yogurt bath Rico took from Victor Pecoraro after he had thrown all the coffee away.

I don’t ever want you to p** me because I know you and I have property to talk to you about my feelings and nobody knows you. He’s known you for three weeks and comes to say ‘eternal love, unconditional love’, my cac**. It doesn’t know anything about you, about your history. I won’t meddle anymore, I won’t sniff your c*. I’ll be your friend, I’m always here now what you did yesterday is wrong and that’s it.

Lary Bottino.

The influencer criticized Rico’s posture in making fun of people. “You always make fun of your little way. What you do also bothers you and yesterday they did to you and you were p**ed. You don’t have to throw anything on the floor even more food. That’s really ugly, man,” he said.

Rico tried to defend himself by claiming that Victor Pecoraro threw food at him. “Hey, but he played because you played first, right?”, countered Lary.

If food is wrong, no one can play. Throw something else, throw water.

, declared Rico.

“Anyway, now it’s gone,” concluded Lary Bottino.