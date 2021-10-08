Laura Keller melts for her son, Jorge Emanuel: “Immeasurable love”

Laura Keller does not hide that she is in an excellent phase of her professional and personal life. Off the small screen since the end of the reality show “Ilha Record”, she takes advantage of the current moment to enjoy more living with her puppy, Jorge Emanuel, 1 year and two months old.

“Being a mother is better than I imagined. Motherhood is something above any earth plane. It’s an immeasurable love… To see yourself in a little being, to find yourself in the eyes of a little piece of yours, it’s surreal”, melts the 34-year-old actress in a chat with Quem magazine.

“He’s intelligent, happy, eats well, sleeps well, doesn’t get sick. He has his quiet moments, but he’s very active, healthy”, she describes about the heir, the result of her relationship with producer Jorge Sousa, with whom she loves. broke up at the end of last year.

Laura Keller and her son, Jorge Emanuel, aged 1 year and two months Image: Jo Prazeiro/Disclosure

Despite her current happiness, Laura doesn’t hide that her breakup with her ex brought her a lot of suffering at first.

I dreamed of a family: ‘mommy, daddy, little son’. It took me a while to understand why this is so, but today I see that nothing is by chance and we have no control over everything. Today I see the end as a deliverance.

The relationship between her and Jorge, incidentally, changed a lot after their separation. Currently, the son is the only link – and subject – that the former couple keeps in common.

“We only talk about Jorge Emanuel. And he comes once or twice a week and spends a few hours with him. I would really like to have another child. But, for now, I don’t think about it. now. I have to get a good father first,” jokes the blonde.