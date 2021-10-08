Learn all about Covid-19 Vaccine Second Shot Interval

Changes in the interval between administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine have been confusing to some people. The first step, according to the director of Health Surveillance, Ariane Fischer, is to observe the card given by the immunization team after the application of the first dose. There, the date for the second dose appears.

However, depending on when the first dose was applied, changes may have occurred in relation to the interval. So, the date on the card may have been changed.

Another point is that the second dose must be from the same manufacturer as the first dose. That is, if Coronavac is applied in the first dose, Coronavac must be applied in the second dose. In addition, Ariane advises that, if you go past the stipulated deadline, it is important to complete the vaccination schedule.

Check below the stipulated time between the two doses:

Coronavac/Butantan

The interval between doses 1 and 2 is 28 days.

AstraZeneca/Fiocruz

Until July, the interval was 12 weeks. However, currently, the interval is 10 weeks. According to Ariane, there are no problems if 12 weeks have passed since the first dose. However, it is necessary to look for a vaccination room.

Pfizer/BioNTech

The interval was 12 weeks, but in September the time was brought forward to 8 weeks. In this case, Ariane points out that those who have written down the date 12 weeks after the application of the first dose need to recount it, taking into account eight weeks and can already take it. The director emphasizes that there is no problem if the time has passed 8 weeks.

Janssen

The time for the Jansen booster dose is six months after application for the elderly and immunosuppressed. However, the application between these two audiences must be different. For the immunosuppressed, it is necessary to apply Pfizer in the booster dose. For the elderly, it is advised to apply a different dose of Jansen: being Pfizer or Coronavac. That is, that it is not from the same manufacturing lineage.

Guidelines

For the second dose and booster dose, scheduling is not necessary. You must go to the vaccination room, take your vaccination card and a photo ID. Vaccination of the second dose occurs from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, from Monday to Friday, at Unifebe and Uniasselvi. The third dose is applied only at Uniasselvi at these same times.

third dose

The application of the third dose in immunosuppressed patients needs to be 28 days after the second dose, regardless of the manufacturer. For this audience, the application will be from Pfizer.

For the elderly, it is necessary that the third dose is different from the two previously applied. Still, Ariane informs that from Thursday, 7, the expectation of starting the application of the third dose in health professionals. Check out the general scheme below:

