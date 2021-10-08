Lies about the Pope, Covid-19 and dictatorship: discover the fake news fought by Rappler, the site whose founder won the Nobel Peace Prize | World

Rappler (rappler.com) went live in January 2012 and has become one of the most important media outlets in the Philippines.

Maria Ressa, the founder and current executive director, suffers from a campaign of persecution by the country’s government. She has already been prosecuted and is also being attacked by government allies — one of those government allies, The Manila Times, has accused her, without explaining why, of belonging to a group planning a coup against the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte.

This Friday (8), Ressa won the Nobel Peace Prize. A Russian journalist, Sergey Muratov, shared the award.

Maria Ressa, who along with Dmitry Muratov won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced that they have both won the prize for their efforts to defend freedom of expression.

According to the Swedish academy, “Ressa uses freedom of expression to expose the abuse of power, the use of violence and the growing authoritarianism in his home country.”

“Rappler paid attention to the murderous campaign of the Duterte regime [o presidente da Filipinas]. The death toll is so high that it looks like a war against the country’s own population,” said Nobel spokeswoman Berit Reiss-Anderson.

“Ressa and Rappler show how social media is used to spread ‘fake news’, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse,” said Reiss-Anderson.

Rappler published reports on the murders of people suspected of using drugs and also shows the fake news campaign that the Duterte government promotes on social networks. See below for some of them.

One of the false stories the Rappler had to disprove was a completely fanciful statement attributed to Pope Francis in a video posted on social media.

In the video, there is an English subtitle that does not correspond to what the leader of the Catholic Church speaks in Italian. The video’s authors concocted a speech in which the pope says families must stop following him: “Otherwise you will be thrown into a lake of fire, I have secret purposes to deceive you.”

Rappler explains that the video is fake: the English subtitles are fictitious. “An image search reveals that the video was recorded in 2014 for an American Pentecostal conference. In the original video, the pope talks about unity among Christians and asks people to love God and others.

Pope Francis during weekly audience, September 5, 2021

The Philippines was never the richest country in the world

From 1965 to 1986, the Philippines lived under the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos. On social networks, an image of this dictator circulates with the following sentence: “If I stole money from the people, then why was the Philippines the richest country in the world alongside Japan during my regime?”

Rappler disproves this story with data from the World Bank: during the Marcos dictatorship, the Philippines’ GDP was between 10th and 14th in Asia.

Yes, even people without symptoms can transmit Covid-19

Covid-19 is one of the myth-prone themes the Rappler team needs to debunk.

One of these myths, which circulated on social media profiles of people in the Philippines, is that there is no transmission from people infected with the virus, but who do not have symptoms.

The Rappler wrote: “The World Health Organization and agencies such as the Philippine Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all recognize and warn of the risk of infection in asymptomatic patients.”