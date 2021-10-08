Lucas Penteado says he was not under the influence of alcohol and drugs live with his ex-fiancée and asks that attacks on her stop

Singer and actor Lucas Penteado spoke again about the live on the internet with his ex-fiancée, Julia Franhani, in which he accused her of betraying him with a security guard. The artist, through his press office, denied that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the broadcast. The girl denied that she had betrayed the young man.

“The actor clarifies that on the day of the events he was not drunk or would have used drugs before making the live that night, which can be attested to by witnesses,” the statement reads, which also emphasizes the request for fans to stop attacking the ex. -bride, through social networks.

He pointed out that, contrary to the information that circulated at the time, he didn’t keep any object of Julia’s. “Lucas says he did not steal or appropriate any object or belongings of the ex-fiancée, such as cell phone and documents, as well as not invading her privacy, nor changing her passwords on social networks and applications.”

At dawn on the first of this month, Lucas opened a live talking that caught the betrayal of the bride and personal security. The outburst was made while filming the faces of those involved, even with requests for him to interrupt the broadcast.

Lucas and the bride Photo: Reproduction

Paternity

Lucas’ team also spoke about the paternity recognition process, with another ex-girlfriend of the artist. The ex-BBB has already offered to take the DNA test in the past, but the result was negative, according to Lucas’ press office.

“In relation to the paternity investigation process proposed by a former girlfriend, the actor clarifies that she had already proposed the same action in 2016, but after Lucas was submitted to a DNA test at the IMESC (Institute of Social Medicine and Criminology of São Paulo). Paulo), the result was negative, and the 2 experts from the Official Institute concluded that Lucas was not the child’s biological father”, is stated in the statement, which continues:

“If in fact he were the father, the actor would never exempt himself from his responsibilities and would certainly recognize and fully exercise paternity. Lucas is at the disposal of the Judiciary Branch to be summoned and, if necessary, undergo a new DNA test”.