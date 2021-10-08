Lucas Penteado’s advisor pronounces on accusations of ex-fiancée and alleged drug use

After controversies involving a live, Lucas Hairstyle spoke about the accusations of ex-fiancee Júlia Franhani. The actor filmed the young woman and claimed to be betrayed by her, all during a live broadcast. Lucas’ advisors shared a note on the subject on social media.

“Lucas Penteado’s Assessoria clarifies that the actor never intended his ex-fiancée to be the target of offenses and threats on social networks, after the live made by him on Instagram, last September 30th. As a result, soon after, Lucas asked on his social networks that the attacks on her cease immediately”, he begins.

Lucas also denied having any object of Julia and denies that he changed any password on her social networks. “The actor also clarifies that on the day of the events he was not drunk or would have used drugs before going live that night, which can be attested by witnesses. In the same sense, Lucas says that he did not steal or appropriate any object or belongings of the ex-fiancée, such as cell phone and documents, as well as not invading her privacy, nor changing her passwords on social networks and applications. Lucas Penteado, his family and staff are available to dialogue with Julia Franhani’s family.”

