Lucas Penteado’s ex-fiancee reveals that the actor was drugged on the day of the live

Julia Franhani, ex-fiancée of Lucas Penteado, revealed the last moments she spent with the actor and exposed a face of the relationship that few people knew. Even living in Rio de Janeiro with her ex-BBB, Julia didn’t even know the beach, couldn’t have friends and had her cell phone checked. During the eight months of relationship, the makeup artist shared that several times Lucas was changed due to the use of drugs and alcohol, but had expectations of change. “He promised to get better and I believed him,” he said.

In an interview with Extra, the girl made a retrospective of all the latest events in her life from the fateful day her ex-fiancé exposed her in a live, in which he claimed that she had betrayed him with the security of the building in that he rents an apartment in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro. What was not known is that Lucas had been under the influence of alcohol and cocaine for three days. She, once again, denies the betrayal.

“We left on Wednesday (29) for dinner around 8:30 pm. He started using cocaine around midnight, one in the morning. It only stopped at 8am and started drinking. Drank all Thursday morning (30). And when it was night, he went out again. He returned at dawn more upset than he already was. And he continued using the drug”, he recalled. She also took the opportunity to reinforce that she did not share drugs with him, as she does not use narcotics.

About the day of the live, she explains: “I came down from the apartment to ask for help, so I could call an ambulance, because he was out of his mind. When he saw me with the security guard, he freaked out, already saying that I was cheating on him”, he says: “Before that, he had torn the whole house apart in the hallucination that someone was inside”.

a troubled relationship

According to Julia, before Lucas started to sniff and drink on the day of the riot, the two would go to actor Yuri Marçal’s stand-up, but she ended up refusing to go through the ex-BBB state. Lucas’ aggressive episodes were not isolated cases and during the eight months of relationship she says that she has witnessed many scandals. “Has done several. I was desperate, crying, asking him to stop. And, alone, I had nothing to do. And he told me it was no big deal, for me to stop thinking that this was the end of the world”, he shared.

The former couple engaged in an engagement four months ago that was virtually undisclosed. The two, however, had known each other since before Lucas’ participation in the reality show, as Julia’s mother is a considerate cousin of the actor’s father. “I’ve known him since I was little, it wasn’t because of BBB 21. Our relationship was even smooth. But he was very authoritarian, macho, he didn’t let me have friends, wear the clothes I wanted, I couldn’t go out… I lived in Rio de Janeiro with him for three months and I couldn’t even visit the beach. I kept checking my cell phone, always thinking I had something. His mother used to mistreat me, saying that I was only there for interest, but no, I never had to ask him for anything, everything I achieved by being with him was working with him”.

The problems, however, were not limited to Lucas and the relationship with his ex-mother-in-law also has its negative marks. It turns out that Julia was attacked by Lucas’ mother and, according to her, this was due to the possessiveness that the matriarch had with her son. “She thinks I kept talking about her to outsiders,” he added.

About a possible return, she dismisses it, but says that just like the other times, she will forgive Lucas. What she still awaits, however, is an apology that never came. This, by the way, is one of the reasons that makes the makeup artist feel a deep sadness. On October 4th, she was even taken to the hospital after taking a lot of medication. About this, she confesses: “I can’t take it anymore, I’m very sad. Sad that he didn’t even receive an apology, sad that he didn’t even call to find out how I’m doing or to clarify everything that happened.”

She is currently fighting another battle: that of getting her belongings back. According to her, Lucas is in possession of her documents and other belongings and to take care of legal matters she has already hired a lawyer. “I’ve been with him this whole time, putting up with a few good ones, swallowing a lot of frogs and now he’s doing it to me. It speaks of revolution and does not practice its own ideologies”, he vented. This phrase, however, is already known to those who followed the BBB.

The positioning of the Press Office

In an official statement published on Lucas Penteado’s Instagram account, the press office denied that he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs while making the live and that he is not in possession of the ex-fiancée’s belongings, as well as not invading Julia’s privacy or changing her passwords on social media or other apps.

They also reinforced that “the actor never intended that the ex-fiancée was the target of offenses and threats on social networks after the live made by him on Instagram last September 30th.”