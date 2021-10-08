Luciano and Calleri argue to see who takes a penalty for São Paulo, and the Argentine scores a goal; video | São Paulo

Luciano and Calleri had a brief discussion to decide who would take the penalty for São Paulo in the derby against Santos, this Thursday, at Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

After referee Raphael Claus awarded the penalty after checking the video, the two took the ball to the penalty spot and debated. In the end, the Argentine won. And scored the goal…

1 of 3 Calleri and Luciano argue for a penalty — Photo: Reproduction Calleri and Luciano argue for a penalty — Photo: Reproduction

Luciano, then, was the first to run to hug the player. The shirt 11 was also embraced by the other teammates for the attitude of having gone to the teammate who scored the goal after the discussion.

2 of 3 Calleri hugs Luciano after goal in São Paulo v Santos — Photo: Marcos Riboli Calleri hugs Luciano after goal in São Paulo vs Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

At intermission, the two spoke.

– After Reinaldo, we have this confidence, we train. Calleri asked to take the penalty and score the goal. I’m here to help everyone, of course I wanted to hit, but he asked and scored – said Luciano.

Calleri and Luciano explain discussion to know who would take a penalty

– I am very grateful to Luciano. I wanted to score a goal, I hadn’t played for a long time, but it’s all his (pointing to Luciano) – Calleri said.

At 34 min of the 1st half – Jonathan Calleri’s penalty goal from São Paulo against Santos

+ Read more news about São Paulo