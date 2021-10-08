Luciano and Calleri open the game and explain the penalty shootout in São Paulo vs. Santos

In the range of São Paulo x saints, with the 1 to 1 on the scoreboard in the return of the public to Morumbi for the Brazilian championship, Luciano and Calleri explained the brief discussion at the time of taking the penalty that ended up giving the home team a draw.

Right after the referee signaled the penalty, Calleri took the ball and placed it on the mark, but Luciano caught another ball thinking he would hit.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow the repercussion of São Paulo x Santos and the round of brazilian at the Passe Line, at 10:30 pm, LIVE, by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

The two even had a brief, healthy discussion to see who would charge. In the end, Luciano gave in to the Argentine and was the first to embrace the scorer after he hit the net.

After the first half, in an interview with SportTV, the two explained what had happened.

“After Reinaldo, we have this confidence, we train. Calleri asked to take the penalty and score the goal. I’m here to help everyone, of course I wanted to hit, but he asked and scored the goal,” he said Lucian.

“I am very grateful to Luciano. I wanted to score a goal, it was a long time without playing, but it’s all his (pointing to Luciano),” added the Argentine, who sprained his ankle at the end of the first half.