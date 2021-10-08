Ludmilla’s mother criticizes Rico Melquiades’ posture

the command of Rich Melquiades as a farmer, he is not only displeasing the pedestrians who are not part of the Alagoas clan. Far away from the game, Silvana Oliveira, hand of the singer Ludmilla, used social media this Thursday, October 7th, to detonate the comedian. She emphasized that his attitudes as a farmer, if they were done by a black person, would be criticized and society would already be falling on top.

“Prejudice, brazen in the face of society. A black man will do what he is doing to see what will turn out to be unbearable”, she commented, in an Instagram post.

Silvana referred to the moment when the farmer of the week woke up the pedestrians, screaming, clapping their hands in the room, on the morning of Thursday, October 7, to then delegate the functions of each one in dealing with the animals.

Rico, who declared that he would make cat and shoes for Tati Breaks Shack, Solange Gomes and MC GUI and he kept his promise: “Let’s wake up. Get up, let’s work. Nobody came here to lie down. You too Sol, change your clothes to work”, said the comedian.

“He’s after VT”, fired MC Gui to Sol and Tati, while brushing his teeth.

RICO CAUSE INSIDE AND OUTSIDE HEADQUARTERS

On the night of Wednesday, October 6th, Rich Melquiades he became the farmer of the week by winning the test against Erika Schneider and Dayane Mello. The worker, who received seven votes during the formation of the farm, barely slept because of so much anxiety to delegate orders this Thursday morning, October 7, in Itapecerica da Serra, where the rural reality show takes place. And as soon as the wake-up call echoed at the headquarters, the farmer of the week put on his much-desired hat and fulfilled what he had promised: he sat down the wood by delegating the functions to the pedestrians.

Even before, when waking up, Rich needled Tati Breaks Shack, MC GUI and Solange Gomes.

Some pawns complied with Rico’s request, but others kept getting ready. He insisted: “Come on people, let’s go!”

in the bathroom, MC GUI criticized the new farmer when talking to Solange Gomes: “It’s behind VT”. “Come on guys, come on,” continued the comedian.

FRIENDS IN THE GOOD LIFE

Marina Ferrari he stayed with the vegetable garden and plants: “My friend Marina, who likes to train, will do cardio up and down the stairs, which is in the vegetable garden”, he delegated.

“I want to work, I’m here now”, he asked lary bottino.

“Calm down, the people who voted for me have priority,” replied the former MTV, putting the influencer to take care of the pigs.

“In the trash, can’t you repeat the person? Put MC Gui to do too? Or it could be Solange or Tati, they’re both rested, they spent 15 days sleeping”, provoked the farmer, once again the trio.

Aline Mineiro and Erika Schneider offer to take care of the garbage, the last function to be chosen, but the farmer chose to put the ex-panicat, since the ex-dancer of the Faustian is in Roça.

The positioning of Silvana Gonçalves, criticizing Rico’s posture as a farmer, displeased some internet users. Many people pointed out that the mother of Ludmilla was “litting wrong” and they highlighted that these are game situations, normal for those who like to see the circus catch fire.

