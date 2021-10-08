Luisa Mell asks for urgent protective measure against ex-husband

The presenter Luisa Mell, 42, filed a request for an urgent protective measure against her ex-husband, Gilberto Zaborowsky. The separation took place in July this year after ten years of marriage.

O UOL had access to the document that is being processed in secret by the Court at the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice). Luisa asks Gilberto to keep a minimum distance of 500 meters and prohibits him from entering places frequented by the presenter.

Based on the Maria da Penha law, the document requesting the protective measure points to domestic violence against women as the reason for the action. The specific crime investigated was not detailed.

According to the request, the entrepreneur cannot contact Luisa by physical or electronic means. He is also not allowed to move property that belonged to the couple before the separation.

Luisa Mell recently discovered that she suffered an episode of medical violence: she underwent unauthorized liposuction in her armpits. The process does not confirm that the episode is related to the request for protective measures.

O UOL contacted Luisa Mell’s press office, but received no feedback on the case. Gilberto Zaborowsky was also contacted by the report and also did not take a stand in relation to the process.