Luisa Mell files an urgent protective measure against her ex-husband

The presenter and activist of the animal cause Luisa Mell, 42, filed an urgent protective measure, based on the Maria da Penha Law, in the São Paulo State Court of Justice, at the end of September, against her ex-husband Gilberto Zaborowsky , to whom she was married for ten years. The two have been separated since July this year, after rumors of betrayal on the part of the businessman. But soon after, the reason that really weighed in the decision to end the marriage came to light.

With the decision, the presenter’s ex-husband is prohibited from reaching less than 500 meters away from Luisa. The judge also prohibited Gilberto Zaborowsky to keep in touch with his ex-wife and mother-in-law by any means whatsoever and to go to places that are part of the activist’s routine. The decision also restricts the execution of acts of purchase, sale and lease of common property, except for judicial guidance.

The presenter’s ex-husband is also prohibited from making posts marking Luisa Mell and her family members and from commenting on posts made by them. And it is also determined that Gilberto Zaborowsky cannot share any video or photo of his ex-wife, nor access the presenter’s e-mail, data cloud, cell phone and social network accounts. Visits to the couple’s son, Enzo, can only take place in the presence of a third party, appointed by Luisa.

“They destroyed my self-esteem”

For those who don’t know, at the end of 2020, Luísa went to a clinic to undergo a minimally invasive aesthetic procedure: a laser. The doctor would have informed her that she would be anesthetized and so he did. But what would only be a quick and painless treatment became a nightmare for the presenter: upon waking up, Mell realized that she had undergone liposuction in her armpits.

Luísa questioned the doctor about the reason for the procedure, as he had not given permission to do so. The professional explained that he had called Zaborowsky, who authorized the procedure. The surgeon had said that the presenter would have a lot of fat in the region.

The activist left the clinic devastated by the fact that two men, one of them her then-husband, had decided what they would do with her body while she was unconscious.

In addition to the psychological trauma, Luísa suffered irreparable aesthetic damage as the surgery left her with a scar that, for now, cannot be treated due to her low weight. With all this situation, Luísa went into depression.

On September 16, Luisa took advantage of the date, which celebrates the Day of Forgiveness, to talk about the subject on Instagram. She confessed that she always found it easy to forgive people, but after being the victim of an unsolicited plastic surgery, she has thought a lot about the matter.

“I always found it easy to forgive. I even forget what they did to me. I found a quality. But not this year. How to forgive if the pain is still alive? I had the saddest year of my life. I’m still struggling to survive the horror they’ve done to me. How am I going to be able to forgive if it still hurts so much? Do I still cry when I look at myself? They destroyed my self-esteem because they thought I could get better,” he said.

The column LeoDias sought the presenter, but she did not return the contact.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.